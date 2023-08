Aug. 15—Longmont police are asking for help from the public in their search for a woman who bought a $2,400 coin on a stolen bank account in June.

The woman purchased the coin with a stolen Apple Pay account from a pawn shop on June 24, according to a Longmont Public Safety Facebook post.

Police are asking that anyone who can identify the woman, call 303-774-4590 and reference case no. 23-7293.