Longmont police notes: Vandalism on Main Street

Aug. 10—A Frederick resident reported vandalism to her car while it was parked in the 200 block of Main Street in Longmont on Monday. There are no currently investigative leads.

Officers responded to a suspicious incident on Monday in the 200 block of Main Street. A business had a window broken out on the front of the building.

A Longmont resident reported an aggravated motor vehicle theft on Monday in the 2300 block of Zlaten Drive. There are currently no investigative leads.

Officers were dispatched to the 1300 block of Cumberland Drive on Sunday on the report of a disturbance. A man was given a citation for assault.

Longmont police conducted a traffic stop near Quail Road and High Meadow Court on Monday around 2 p.m. A man and woman were arrested for various charges.