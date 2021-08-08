Longmont police notes: Man arrested after reported violation of protection order

Aug. 8—A Longmont resident reported theft and unauthorized use of a financial transaction device Friday in the 300 block of Quail Road. There were no investigative leads or suspect information available.

Officers initiated a traffic stop Friday near the 1100 block of Main Street. The man, who was driving, was issued a citation for traffic-related charges.

Longmont police on Friday responded to the area of 15th Avenue and Baker Street, for a reported violation of a protection order. A woman stated a man she has a protection order against was at her residence. The man was contacted by police and taken into custody without incident. The man was found to have three active warrants for his arrest, and was in possession of a controlled substance. The man was medically cleared and transported to the Boulder County Jail.