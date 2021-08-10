Longmont to increase spraying against West Nile Virus-bearing mosquitoes

Aug. 10—The continued growth in numbers of Culex mosquitoes, the breed that transmits West Nile Virus, is prompting Longmont to increase the spraying of neighborhoods to protect local residents, city officials said Monday.

This week's trapping of mosquitoes resulted in ten traps above the acceptable limits in mosquito counts.

The city's mosquito control contractor, Vector Disease Control International, will spray to eradicate mosquitoes on Wednesday and Thursday nights, weather permitting. City officials said in a news release that if it's necessary, because of weather or because of the needed spraying, the company's fogging would continue Friday night.

Ten out of 12 regular zones in Longmont will be sprayed this week: Those areas are: Jim Hamm; Garden Acres Park; Sandstone Ranch; Union Reservoir; Great Western/Mill Village; St. Vrain Greenway at Emery; Left Hand Creek at Creekside; Renaissance; Izaak Walton Park, and Rough & Ready South. In addition to regular spraying, some zones will receive enhanced spraying measures because of especially high Culex mosquito counts.

Further information about Longmont's mosquito control policies and advice for residents to avoid exposure to West Nile Virus, along with links to maps showing the spray zones, can be viewed at LongmontColorado.gov/westnile .

Boulder County Public Health and Longmont officials urge residents to follow precautions such as:

— Use insect repellent with DEET.

— Dress in light colors and loose fitting long sleeves and pants.

— Avoid the outdoors from dusk until dawn.

— Drain standing water outside your home.