Longmont airport lands a $59,000 federal grant

Aug. 8—Longmont's Vance Brand Municipal Airport is getting a $59,000 Federal Aviation Administration grant under a program intended to assist U.S. airports to prevent, prepare for, and respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The city plans to spend the money on costs related to the operations, personnel, cleaning, sanitation and janitorial services to combat the spread of pathogens at the airport, according to a staff memo to Longmont's City Council.

The council is scheduled to vote Tuesday night on an intergovernmental agreement with the federal government accepting the "Airport Rescue Grant."

No matching city budget money will be required, and the staff wrote the council that the grant, which will go into the budget's Airport Fund, will allow more of that budget account's money to address other "unmet needs and increasing costs to operations," which the staff didn't detail in its memo.

Vance Brand Airport Manager David Slayter could not be reached for comment Friday afternoon.

According to an FAA website about the rescue grants, tinyurl.com/3eavksk7 , Boulder Municipal Airport and Erie Municipal Airport, are each getting $32,000, while Denver International Airport is being awarded $36.6 million.

If you go

What: Longmont City Council regular meeting

When: 7 p.m. Tuesday

Where: Civic Center Council Chambers, 350 Kimbark St., Longmont

Agenda: tinyurl.com/43uf7zbt