Longley: Boston Celtics built to win

The Boston Celtics are "built to win" according to three-time NBA champion Luc Longley, who is excited about the team's prospects this season.

Boston are among the contenders in the Eastern Conference following their run to the Conference Finals last season – the Celtics' campaign ended by the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Led by star guard Kyrie Irving, the Celtics have experienced a topsy-turvy season this term but have still managed a 19-13 win-loss record.

Asked about Boston's chances in 2018-19, former Chicago Bulls center Longley told Omnisport: "I love the Celtics.

"I think the Celtics are built to win. They have great parts. They've retained their core, in fact they've grown it."

Boston's roster includes a host of stars, including Irving, Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Gordon Hayward, Al Horford and Marcus Smart.

Australian big man Aron Baynes is another vital cog in the machine as the Celtics bid to win their first championship since 2008.

Baynes – who helped the San Antonio Spurs to an NBA title in 2014 – was immense during Boston's playoff run last season and the 32-year-old is averaging 5.5 points and 4.2 rebounds this campaign.

"Baynes' role is fantastic for him and suits him down to the ground," Longley said. "Since he's been in the league, he's been a physical presence. Baynes has gotten better at using that physical presence.

"Boston obviously really valued that last season and the crowd valued it too – they're a really educated crowd. You can see him thrive under that.

"He's adding range to his jumper. His team-mates and coach like him. It's an exciting year for Baynes. The officials have got use to him and referee him very fairly now, where they didn't earlier in his career because he is so physical."