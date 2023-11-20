Longhorns Wire’s New Years Six bowl predictions

It’s almost the most wonderful time of the year. It’s almost bowl season. The college football regular season reaches the pinnacle of the year as teams head into their final games.

There’s still plenty to be sorted out, but we can more reliably predict which teams will make the biggest games. The top teams have separated and the field of playoff contenders is all but narrowed down to eight teams.

The Texas Longhorns are one of those playoff contenders. The team is past many of the minefields that could have upended its season. Now the team’s season is down to just one regular season test and a potential Big 12 title game.

Texas faces Texas Tech (6-5) on Black Friday for the right to play in the Big 12 title. The team would face one of three teams in No. 14 Oklahoma (9-2), No. 21 Kansas State (8-3) or No. 23 Oklahoma State (8-3).

Let’s predict the playoff entering the final week of the regular season.

Cotton Bowl

Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports

When: December 29

Prediction: Alabama vs Florida State

Analysis: Florida State is all but a lock to make a New Years Six bowl having earned it with an 11-0 start. The loss of starting quarterback Jordan Travis is still devastating. They face an Alabama team following an SEC championship loss to Georgia.

Peach Bowl

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

When: December 30

Prediction: Missouri vs. Tulane

Analysis: Missouri narrowly escaped the Florida Gators in Columbia last week, but the foundation for a New Years Six appearance is laid. They face Tulane in Atlanta.

Orange Bowl

Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

When: December 30

Prediction: Louisville vs. Penn State

Analysis: The ACC champion goes to the Orange Bowl if not the College Football Playoff. Since Florida State is down to its backup quarterback, the team could be vulnerable to a loss to Louisville. Penn State finishes 10-2 to meet the Cardinals in the Orange Bowl.

Fiesta Bowl

David Reginek-USA TODAY Sports

When: January 1

Prediction: Washington vs Michigan

Analysis: Both of the above teams are very much alive in the playoff race at 11-0. They both could be due losses with what lies ahead. Washington faces the difficult task of beating Oregon twice, while Michigan will have to beat Ohio State without its head coach. They settle in the Fiesta Bowl.

Playoff Semifinal: Sugar Bowl

Texas Longhorns wide receiver Adonai Mitchell (5) catches a ball for a touchdown against Alabama at Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday, Sep. 9, 2023 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

When: January 1

Prediction: No. 1 Georgia vs No. 4 Texas

Analysis: Georgia and Texas could be on a collision course for New Orleans on New Years Day. The Longhorns are past their toughest tests and finish out with Texas Tech (6-5) and a Big 12 title against an opponent outside the Top 10. Georgia will have to beat Alabama in the SEC championship.

Playoff Semifinal: Rose Bowl

Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

When: January 1

Prediction: No. 2 Ohio State vs No. 3 Oregon

Analysis: Ohio State and Oregon might be overshadowed by Georgia for now, but both are playing some of best football in the country. The Buckeyes should defeat Michigan without Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh on the sideline. Don’t rule out Oregon winning the title this season.

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire