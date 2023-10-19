Longhorns Wire Week 8 predictions including Texas and Houston

It’s Week 8 of the 2023 college football season. The slate has two headliners with major College Football Playoff implications.

The No. 11 Alabama Crimson Tide and No. 17 Tennessee Volunteers meet for their usual rivalry game on the third Saturday in October. Both fly under the radar despite each team only having one loss on the season.

Texas faithful will have significant interest in the game. The Longhorns’ biggest win on its resume took place in Tuscaloosa, where Texas dominated Alabama in its own building. In my estimation, the Crimson Tide winning out would be far more beneficial to the Longhorns than if the Oklahoma Sooners finish the regular season 12-0.

In the Big Ten, one team’s playoff hopes could come crumbling down. No. 3 Ohio State hosts No. 7 Penn State.

Let’s predict Week 8.

No. 17 Tennessee at No. 11 Alabama

Several factors favor Alabama over Tennessee in this game. The Tide have looked more put together than the Volunteers. Ultimately, the Alabama defense overwhelms Tennessee.

Alabama 27, Tennessee 20

No. 7 Penn State at No. 3 Ohio State

You could argue Penn State has looked like the more consistent and better team this season, but Ohio State has started to get past its early struggles. Ohio State secures the victory at home.

Ohio State 34, Penn State 31

No. 8 Texas at Houston

Texas Longhorns wide receiver Adonai Mitchell (5) tries to pull the ball in for a catch but failed as Rice Owls cornerback Lamont Narcisse (13) defends on the play in the third quarter of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, in Austin, Texas.

I left the Oklahoma game with several questions on both sides of the football for Texas. Those questions aren’t completely answered this week, but the Longhorns can have an emphatic response in this game. The offense makes a statement this week.

Texas 52, Houston 31

UCF at No. 6 Oklahoma

Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver Nic Anderson (4) celebrates a touchdown beside Texas Longhorns defensive back Jerrin Thompson (28) late in the fourth quarter during the Red River Rivalry college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the University of Texas (UT) Longhorns at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas, Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023. Oklahoma won 34-30.

UCF gets its quarterback back in John Rhys Plumlee. With Plumlee, the Knights were arguably the most explosive offense in the country. The defense for Central Florida is lacking and the Oklahoma Sooners should exploit it.

Oklahoma 59, UCF 31

Oklahoma State at West Virginia

West Virginia should be motivated after a last-second loss to Houston. Certainly, the home crowd should be behind the Mountaineers. Even so, Oklahoma State is simply playing better football right now after wins over Kansas and Kansas State. Cowboys running back Ollie Gordon II carries his team to another win.

Oklahoma State 30, West Virginia 23

No. 16 Duke at No. 4 Florida State

Duke is having a strong season this year. Nevertheless, if the Blue Devils were capable of beating the Seminoles they might have proved it against Notre Dame. Florida State stays undefeated.

Florida State 34, Duke 14

No. 14 Utah at No. 18 USC

USC is in real danger of a precipitous fall after last week’s embarrassing loss to Notre Dame. Utah wins the physicality battle again, and for that reason wins the game.

Utah 41, USC 38

TCU at Kansas State

Kansas State nearly swept TCU last season. If not for quarterback injuries, the Wildcats might have accomplished that objective. TCU had a strong bounce back performance last week, but I’m not sure it’s indicative of future performance. K-State wins the unpredictable game.

Kansas State 36, TCU 29

