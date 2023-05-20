Longhorns Wire’s top wide receivers in the Big 12 conference for 2023

The Big 12 is stacked with great receivers. It’s going to need great receivers with the quarterbacks that return. While the majority of the league has serviceable quarterback play, receivers will set offenses over the top.

Many teams have a strong lead receiver heading into the season. Texas, UCF, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State and Texas Tech have some of the more reliable No. 1 receivers in the league.

For the Red Raiders, Jerand Bradley returns and gives the team a big downfield target. Oklahoma, Oklahoma State and UCF have smaller No. 1 receivers but with the ability to make difficult catches and stretch the field.

Texas has it all with its versatile receiver room. If we count tight end Ja’Tavion Sanders, the Longhorns have three downfield jump ball threats with Isaiah Neyor and Adonai Mitchell. Add in playmaker Xavier Worthy and chains mover Jordan Whittington, and you have far-and-away the best receiving corps in the conference.

Here’s a ranking of the Top 12 wide receivers in the Big 12.

Jaylin Noel, Iowa State

There’s plenty of noise about Eastern Kentucky transfer Jayden Higgins, but Noel could be the scariest Cyclones receiver when Texas faces Iowa State. Expect him to see more opportunities following the departure of Xavier Hutchinson at the position.

Monaray Baldwin, Baylor

Baldwin was a problem for Big 12 defenses last year. He displayed great hands and speed in his debut season for the Bears. Look for the Baylor receiver to make more noise in 2023.

Phillip Brooks, Kansas State

The undersized receiver for K-State is set to be the lead playmaker for the team at wide receiver. His terrific concentration and tackle-breaking ability make him an asset for his team’s offense.

Isaiah Neyor, Texas

There’s an element of unknown with the talented receiver as he rehabilitates back to health. If Neyor returns to the player he was before his fall camp injury last season, he could top this list.

Jerand Bradley, Texas Tech

Bradley was an all-conference honorable mention player for Texas Tech last year. The Frisco receiver’s big frame should aid him doing more damage in 2023.

Matthew Golden, Houston

Golden could be what makes the Houston offense go in 2023. The former Top 150 recruit is set for a big year as the Cougars enter their new conference.

JoJo Earle, TCU

We haven’t seen a huge sample size from JoJo Earle due to injury, but what we have seen is impressive. Earle excelled against elite competition at Alabama.

Jalil Farooq, Oklahoma

Farooq is a highlight reel, but the type of dependable receiver his team needs after losing Marvin Mims. He also has the speed to torch defenses. Surprisingly, he can catch jump ball passes as well.

Javon Baker, UCF

Consider this highlight UCF’s warning shot to the Big 12. Former Alabama transfer Javon Baker and his quarterback John Rhys Plumlee could be one of the more difficult to stop tandems in the league.

Brennan Presley, Oklahoma State

Presley is one of the more proven receivers in the Big 12 conference, but he doesn’t lack for athleticism and speed. He’s one of the lone bright spots on what could be an otherwise devoid roster. Expect the Cowboys receiver to be a focal point for his team.

Adonai Mitchell, Texas

Mitchell has caught a touchdown pass in all four College Football Playoff games he’s played. That’s the short version of a story that could have quite an ending at Texas. He might remind you of another former Georgia receiver.

Xavier Worthy, Texas

Xavier Worthy has the second-most touchdown receptions of any returning receiver over the last two seasons (21). He also runs perhaps the best routes in the country. Texas is set for a huge season with Worthy leading the charge.

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire