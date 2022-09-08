Longhorns Wire staff predictions for Texas vs. Alabama

Texas will host No. 1 Alabama in front of what is expected to be a record-breaking crowd in Austin on Saturday.

Several national media networks will be present for their respective pregame shows, just adding to the hype ahead of this anticipated matchup between two historic programs.

Alabama is certainly deserving of their No. 1 ranking, while Texas is a fairly young and inexperienced squad. However, anything can happen in college football on any given day.

Many national media experts are predicting the Crimson Tide to comfortably defeat the Longhorns in Week 2. Does the staff at Longhorns Wire feel the same way? Here are our score predictions for the Texas-Alabama matchup on Saturday.

CJ Mumme

Texas looked like an improved team in their opener against UL Monroe. The Longhorns played relatively clean football, tackled well and created some big plays on special teams.

Alabama provides a much more significant challenge this week. The Crimson Tide is rightfully the No. 1 team in the nation led by superstar quarterback Bryce Young and edge rusher Will Anderson. Texas is going to get Alabama’s best shot in this premier nonconference matchup.

Texas has the firepower on offense to keep the game close early on, but I expect Alabama to outclass the Longhorns and pull away for a comfortable victory.

Prediction: Alabama 48, Texas 24

Joey Hickey

I think Texas has a chance here, but I don’t have the guts to predict they win. The Texas run defense looked dramatically better Saturday. The offensive line also exceeded expectations in the opener. Hayden Conner looked excellent in pass protection and Cole Hutson did just enough to open gaps in the run game.

That said, Alabama is just too talented across the field. My heart says Texas wins 39-38 on a two-point conversion in overtime. My head says Alabama wins convincingly.

Prediction: Alabama 56, Texas 24

Cami Griffin

I truly feel Texas has the talent and coaching minds to keep this game competitive throughout the first half and will likely have a big play or two off the bat.

However, I’m not very confident in Texas’ young offensive line unit facing one of the best pass rushing units in college football and Bryce Young could end up having a field day against the Texas secondary in the second half.

Nick Saban will force the Longhorns to beat them through the air, and Quinn Ewers will have to have a near perfect performance to pull off this upset.

Prediction: Alabama 41, Texas 21

Patrick Conn

This is a huge test for the Texas Longhorns and head coach Steve Sarkisian. They were really just getting warmed up against the ULM Warhawks and it allowed some of the younger players to get a few live game reps.

This game is also a good test for Sark’s young quarterback, Quinn Ewers. However, I think if Texas does damage in this game it will likely come from the all-purpose back, Bijan Robinson. The defense needs to find a way to get to Bryce Young early and often to disrupt the Tide’s offense.

Prediction: Alabama 48, Texas 28

Who will be Texas' X-factor in this matchup?

Cami Griffin: LB DeMarvion Overshown

CJ Mumme: WR Xavier Worthy

Joey Hickey: QB Quinn Ewers

Patrick Conn: RB Bijan Robinson

