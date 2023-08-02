Longhorns Wire fall camp Big 12 power rankings

Fall camp is underway across the Big 12. After contemplating what each team brings back we have solid opinions of where each team will land in 2023.

We’ve shared record predictions over the offseason. Relative to each team’s schedule, that gives some idea of what we expect from each team. Even so, sometimes teams are not what their record might indicate.

Texas, Texas Tech and Baylor are due to face among the tougher schedules in the Big 12. We believe the Longhorns are up to the task of facing their opponents, but there upset opportunities seemingly every other week.

Other teams like Oklahoma State face easier schedules. While the Cowboys should be a consistent Big 12 contender in 2024 and beyond it seemingly lost too much this offseason. The record may not show how where the team really is for 2023.

Here’s an initial Big 12 power ranking for the upcoming season.

Iowa State plummets to No. 14 in the league after recent developments with quarterback Hunter Dekkers. If Dekkers does not play this season look for another 4-8 season. I would also rescind my Iowa State upset pick over Texas.

Oklahoma State

Oklahoma State could play down below its opposition. That’s what I am predicting. We will see if Gundy proves me wrong. The loss of quarterback Spencer Sanders and several other transfers could weigh heavily on the team this season.

Houston

Houston has an easier schedule than some of the lesser teams, but the lack of football intelligence and emotional intelligence could be the team’s undoing. We will see if the offense has enough firepower to attain a bowl game bid.

The Mountaineers probably aren’t going to be very good. The team loses its top four receivers and has a limited quarterback behind center. Compounding that issue is a nonconference schedule with two Power Five teams who have been good recently, Penn State and Pitt. If head coach Neal Brown reaches a bowl game, it will be an impressive feat.

We’ve discussed what we’re looking at with Cincinnati. Last year the team had a Top 30 defense and a fairly poor offense. If the team gets good production from Florida quarterback transfer Emory Jones, the team could push into Big 12 contention.

There are any number of record scenarios that we could see for the BYU Cougars. Getting games like Oklahoma and Texas Tech at home could bode well for the team. Those games could determine whether or not the Cougars contend for the conference.

UCF is very high risk, high reward heading into the 2023 campaign. Quarterback John Rhys Plumlee and his top two targets Javon Baker and Kobe Hudson should light up the league, but the schedule won’t be easy. The Knights are still a darkhorse contender.

Baylor

Baylor is extremely unpredictable, but its passing attack should be consistent. Quarterback Blake Shapen is back and should be improved in his second season as the starter. Wide receiver Monaray Baldwin is one of the most dangerous deep threats in the conference. In addition, the team adds Arkansas receiver Ketron Jackson Jr. and dynamic North Texas tight end Jake Roberts. The defense will determine if the Bears are good.

The Jayhawks should be one of the top three or four offenses in the Big 12 this season. Quarterback Jalon Daniels will have a full assortment of weapons to throw to and an excellent running back in Devin Neal. The defense will be cause for concern.

Oklahoma

If you could promise a full season of health for all 22 Oklahoma starters, this team may well go 10-2 or 11-1. That’s just not how football works. The Sooners’ starting lineup has plenty of upside. Yet while the arrow points up for the program, it’s the lack of depth that will hold them back in 2023. On the flip side, Dillon Gabriel and Jalil Farooq project to be one of the more explosive quarterback-receiver duos in the country, while receiver Gavin Freeman is receiving rave reviews from head coach Brent Venables.

Texas Tech

Texas Tech should be one of the conference’s best in 2023. You might not know it by the team’s record. Tech faces a brutal schedule, including several challenging tests on the road. Quarterback Tyler Shough and a potential Top 10 wide receiver room in the nation could be what the Red Raiders need to weather the storm this season.

Here’s your reminder that TCU recruits well consistently and had an impressive haul in the transfer portal. In fact, you could argue the Horned Frogs are right behind Texas and Oklahoma in Big 12 recruiting fairly consistently. This is not a team to overlook simply because it lost great players to the NFL draft. It still has great players led by cornerback Josh Newton, former Alabama wide receiver JoJo Earle, quarterback Chandler Morris and linebacker Johnny Hodges. TCU is unlikely to fold this season.

Kansas State

Kansas State is good at positions closest to the football offensively. The offensive line is one of the best in the nation, while Will Howard is one of the better quarterbacks in the conference. Florida State running back transfer Treshaun Ward joins DJ Giddens in what should be a dynamic backfield. The offense should be good enough to combat what the defense lacks.

Texas

We don’t take it lightly when college football analyst Phil Steele ranks Texas as No. 1 at every position unit in the Big 12. There are too many proven players and too many matchup problems on this team. The addition of Georgia transfer AD Mitchell and Wyoming transfer Isaiah Neyor to the receiver room make the Longhorns near indefensible. The offensive line returns all five starters. What we have seen from and heard about quarterback Quinn Ewers indicates he is about to step a good step forward in on-field performance.

