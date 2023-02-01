Longhorns Wire Contenders: TCU 2023 record prediction

The TCU Horned Frogs took college football by storm in 2022. The season saw the team go from five wins in 2021 all the way to the national championship.

While some players return, many of the main characters depart. Sonny Dykes will be without his Heisman candidate quarterback and Broyles Award winning offensive coordinator. In addition, college football’s best wide receiver Quentin Johnston and elite running back Kendre Miller are also gone.

Fortunately for TCU, the Frogs made a strong portal haul led by Alabama transfers JoJo Earle, Trey Sanders and Tommy Brockermeyer. A strong recruiting class strengthens the depth of talent in Fort Worth.

With Max Duggan gone, Chandler Morris or another TCU quarterback will need to step up in his place.

Here’s a look at how the Frogs could fare in 2023.

Colorado

Result: Win

Record: 1-0

Nichols State

Result: Win

Record: 2-0

at Houston

Result: Win

Record: 3-0

SMU

Result: Win

Record: 4-0

West Virginia

Result: Win

Record: 5-0

at Iowa State

Result: Win

Record: 6-0

BYU

Result: Win

Record: 7-0

at Kansas State

Result: Loss

Record: 7-1

at Texas Tech

Result: Loss

Record: 7-2

Texas

Result: Win

Record: 8-2

Baylor

Result: Win

Record: 9-2

at Oklahoma

Result: Win

Record: 10-2

