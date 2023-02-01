Longhorns Wire Contenders: TCU 2023 record prediction
The TCU Horned Frogs took college football by storm in 2022. The season saw the team go from five wins in 2021 all the way to the national championship.
While some players return, many of the main characters depart. Sonny Dykes will be without his Heisman candidate quarterback and Broyles Award winning offensive coordinator. In addition, college football’s best wide receiver Quentin Johnston and elite running back Kendre Miller are also gone.
Fortunately for TCU, the Frogs made a strong portal haul led by Alabama transfers JoJo Earle, Trey Sanders and Tommy Brockermeyer. A strong recruiting class strengthens the depth of talent in Fort Worth.
With Max Duggan gone, Chandler Morris or another TCU quarterback will need to step up in his place.
Here’s a look at how the Frogs could fare in 2023.
Colorado
Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
Result: Win
Record: 1-0
Nichols State
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Result: Win
Record: 2-0
at Houston
Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
Result: Win
Record: 3-0
SMU
AP Photo/Ron Jenkins, File
Result: Win
Record: 4-0
West Virginia
Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports
Result: Win
Record: 5-0
at Iowa State
Jack Trice Stadium Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Ames, Iowa.
Result: Win
Record: 6-0
BYU
Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
Result: Win
Record: 7-0
at Kansas State
Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports
Result: Loss
Record: 7-1
at Texas Tech
Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
Result: Loss
Record: 7-2
Texas
Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
Result: Win
Record: 8-2
Baylor
Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
Result: Win
Record: 9-2
at Oklahoma
Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
Result: Win
Record: 10-2