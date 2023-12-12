Longhorns Wire’s College Football Playoff, New Years Six predictions

The New Year’s Six slate is just over two weeks away. The set of games begins with the Ohio State Buckeyes and Missouri Tigers in the Cotton Bowl on Dec. 29.

Several interesting matchups comprise the list of games. One of those matchups involve one of the biggest David and Goliath comparable clashes in the history of the New Year’s Six. Undefeated, and perhaps untested Liberty, takes on an Oregon team that has coasted past lesser competition.

The College Football Playoff, however, takes center stage on New Year’s Day. In the first game, smash mouth teams in Michigan and Alabama are primed for a physical matchup.

Texas and Washington follow in what could be a scheme-off between Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian and Huskies head coach Kalin DeBour. The talent that pervades both rosters will make the coaching of that much greater importance.

Here’s how Longhorns Wire sees the games taking place.

No. 7 Ohio State vs No. 9 Missouri

Nov 18, 2023; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Devin Brown walks into Ohio Stadium prior to the NCAA football game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers.

Joey Hickey: Some might suggest Ohio State doesn’t have a quarterback following starter Kyle McCord’s exit to the transfer portal. Backup quarterback Devin Brown surprises and the Buckeyes win.

Ohio State 23, Missouri 16

Tyler Oglesby: The Buckeyes will be without starting quarterback Kyle McCord and possibly Marvin Harrison Jr. Ohio State is the better team, but Missouri will keep it close.

Ohio State 24, Missouri 20

No. 11 Ole Miss vs No. 10 Penn State

Ole Miss Grove Bowl

Tyler Oglesby: Penn State quarterback Drew Allar has been inconsistent in big games, and his team has often disappointed when playing a top team. Ole miss averages nearly 35 points this year and Penn State won’t stop them.

Ole Miss 31, Penn State 17

Joey Hickey: Ole Miss is building something special and in search of its first 11-win season under head coach Lane Kiffin. They take home a win that spring boards the team into the 2024 season.

Ole Miss 37, Penn State 34

No. 5 Florida State vs No. 6 Georgia

Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

Joey Hickey: Avert your eyes. This one could get ugly. Florida State has more to gain with a win, but Georgia has an offense and a defense. Florida State only has a defense.

Georgia 35, Florida State 13

Tyler Oglesby: Even though Florida State is undefeated, Georgia will show the nation why the Seminoles were left out of the College Football Playoff.

Georgia 38, Florida State 17

No. 8 Oregon vs No. 23 Liberty

Brian Bishop-USA TODAY Sports

Tyler Oglesby: Bo Nix won’t be playing, but it doesn’t matter. Oregon is far and away the better team and should win by multiple scores.

Oregon 53, Liberty 20

Joey Hickey: We won’t call for an upset here, but this one could have the makings of one. You can imagine Oregon is not going to be thrilled to play this game, while Liberty is looking to put its name on the map. Oregon still wins.

Oregon 38, Liberty 22

No. 1 Michigan vs No. 4 Alabama

Michigan offensive lineman Trevor Keegan and coach Jim Harbaugh after U-M’s 26-0 win over Iowa in the Big Ten championship game on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023, in Indianapolis.

Joey Hickey: We keep waiting for Michigan to lose, but the team consistently finds way to win and often with more ease than the scoring margin indicates. The Wolverines clamp down on the Alabama offense and head to the title game.

Michigan 24, Alabama 20

Tyler Oglesby: Michigan’s stout defense will stop Jalen Milroe’s legs and take away the one thing he’s elite at. The Wolverines’ offense will meet a tough ‘Bama defense, but I predict Michigan to pull through with the win. They play Texas in the national championship.

Michigan 23, Alabama 17

No. 2 Washington vs No. 3 Texas

Washington Huskies quarterback Michael Penix Jr. (9) lines up the offense for a snap against Texas during the Alamo Bowl at the Alamodome, Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022 in San Antonio.

Tyler Oglesby: Texas’ shaky secondary takes on Michael Penix who finished second in Heisman voting. Texas has proven to play up to their opponents. Washington has been shaky at times during the year even failing to score a touchdown against Arizona State. Texas should win by double digits as they play a few hours from Austin in the Sugar Bowl.

Texas 35, Washington 25

Joey Hickey: Several things play in Texas’ favor. The defensive line is much improved with the emergence of T’Vondre Sweat and Byron Murphy as All-American caliber defensive tackles. Texas edge Barryn Sorrell has help on the other side with Ethan Burke. As a whole I even like Texas’ playmaking receivers over Washington’s pass catchers. Michael Penix doesn’t protect the football and Quinn Ewers does. ‘Horns by 7.

Texas 37, Washington 30

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire