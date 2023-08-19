Longhorns Wire’s College Football Playoff predictions for 2023

There are no more Saturdays without college football. While the Texas Longhorns’ football season kicks off in 14 days, a couple of high profile programs will take the field a week earlier.

The USC Trojans and Notre Dame Fighting Irish headline the teams starting the season early on August 26. No. 13 Notre Dame plays host to Navy in a historic rivalry while No. 6 USC takes on the San Jose State Spartans in Los Angeles.

The following Thursday sees higher profile games. The Florida Gators travel to face No. 14 Utah in a game with playoff implications for the Utes.

Several teams will vie for a spot in this season’s College Football Playoff. College football mainstays Georgia, Alabama, Ohio State, Michigan and LSU are perhaps seeing the most hype.

Let’s predict the College Football Playoff for the 2023 season.

No. 1 Michigan vs. No. 4 Clemson

Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY NETWORK

The USC Trojans are a trendy pick to make the College Football Playoff. So, too, is the Clemson Tigers’ primary conference foe, Florida State. Neither make the playoff in this prediction. Clemson takes on a Michigan team that doesn’t face much resistance in its regular season schedule. Ultimately, new Clemson offensive coordinator Garrett Riley has his way against the Michigan defense like he did last season at TCU.

Result: Clemson Tigers over Michigan Wolverines

No. 2 Georgia vs No. 3 Ohio State

Osu22uga Kwr 17

Syndication The Columbus Dispatch

Georgia returns to the playoff looking to win its third consecutive national championship. It could face its toughest challenge against the Buckeyes again this season. Ohio State nearly defeated Georgia in last season’s playoff semifinal. Many of the same characters return for the Buckeyes despite losing quarterback CJ Stroud and wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Ngigba. The Buckeyes’ potent and deep receiver room returns Marvin Harrison Jr for which Georgia has no answer. In addition, Ohio State has the talent level high enough that it can out-scheme Georgia. The Buckeyes do just that.

Result: Ohio State Buckeyes over Georgia Bulldogs

National Championship: Ohio State vs Clemson

Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

College Football Playoff detractors won’t like this pick. No. 3 seed Ohio State faces No. 4 seed Clemson for a national title. Unfortunately, that’s the level of parity college football provides this season. Ohio State and Clemson have provided epic battles in past playoff games. This one occurs in the national title game. Ultimately, Ohio State’s arsenal of weapons is too much.

Result: Ohio State Buckeyes over Clemson Tigers

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire