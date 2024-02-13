Longhorns Wire’s CFB contenders and pretenders for the 2024 season

Way-too-early predictions now have way-too-early revisions heading into spring football. With the retirement of Alabama head coaching legend Nick Saban the college football landscape changed.

We looked at Jesse Simonton’s pre-spring rankings on Monday. Brad Crawford followed suit with his own rankings.

Name recognition plays a huge role in early rankings. Rankings between 21-25 of Top 25 projections are sometimes reserved for big names with high ceilings that haven’t provided much reason for a being ranked. There are a few teams on both lists that cause that reaction.

We have stated before that five teams seem like solid picks to contend in 2024. Outside of those five, it’s a guessing game. With that in mind, let’s predict which teams are legitimate contenders and which ones are fool’s gold.

Alabama Crimson Tide

Contenders.

Our record prediction for the Crimson Tide probably didn’t thrill Alabama faithful, but the team is still a contender. They just face a brutally tough schedule. They get Georgia at home with LSU, Tennessee and Oklahoma on the road. That’s not to say there aren’t questions at nearly every position other than quarterback with legitimate Heisman contender Jalen Milroe. It is to say that there’s plenty of talent for Kalen DeBoer to contend in his first season in Tuscaloosa.

Miami Hurricanes

Pretenders.

There’s plenty of buzz about the Miami Hurricanes heading into the spring. It’s unclear what that noise is all about. Until the ‘Canes can perform consistently at the line of scrimmage nothing the team has at quarterback skill positions really matters. The team went 7-6 last season. Transfer quarterback Cam Ward will need help from his offensive line to bring the program better results.

Oklahoma Sooners

Contenders.

Like Alabama, I predicted Oklahoma would go 8-4 this season. For the Sooners, the prediction revolves mostly around a difficult schedule that includes Alabama, Tennessee, Ole Miss, Missouri, LSU, and Texas. Oklahoma returns most of its top defensive players led by linebacker Danny Stutsman, safety Billy Bowman, edge rusher Ethan Downs and cornerbacks Gentry Williams and Woodi Washington among others. Offensively, they should have one of the top receiver rooms in the country. While they break in a new offensive coordinator, quarterback and five offensive linemen the talent is present to contend.

Penn State Nittany Lions

Pretenders.

Penn State doesn’t win many big games of late. I wouldn’t expect the team to make waves in 2024. Last season, the program lost to the only contenders it faced in Ole Miss, Michigan and Ohio State. None of the games were particularly close. The Nittany Lions travel to USC and Wisconsin before hosting Ohio State at home in early November. Outside of those games, the team’s toughest games could be UCLA, Washington, Maryland and West Virginia. It’s a fairly easy schedule, but that’s status quo for the team. They will need more from Drew Allar who only added 2,631 yards despite a strong 25 touchdowns and only two interceptions.

Texas Longhorns

Contenders.

For the first time in a long while, the Longhorns are a safe pick to contend heading into their next season. The third year of starting experience paired with an efficient sophomore campaign for Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers bodes well for Texas. The team returns a strong core at offensive line, defensive back, linebacker and edge, but did damage in the portal. It’s difficult to find many teams who had a more impactful transfer portal haul as the team filled six of its eight starting vacancies with plus starters in Trey Moore, Isaiah Bond, Andrew Mukuba, Amari Niblack, Matthew Golden and Silas Bolden. The team has enough talent in house to fill the other two spots and second year five-star wide receiver Johntay Cook will push for a starting spot despite the transfer additions at receiver.

Clemson Tigers

Pretenders.

I viewed Clemson as a bounce-back candidate last season and predicted as much over the offseason. Fool me twice, shame on me. Head coach Dabo Swinney’s roster building has been deficient certainly without the use of the transfer portal but with deteriorating recruiting classes. The Tigers have enough talent to win the ACC, but have underachieved too often to expect it.

Utah Utes

Contenders.

I didn’t buy the Utah hype last season, but in a lesser Big 12 conference and with the return of starting quarterback Cam Rising the ceiling is high for the Utes. The team won Pac 12 titles in 2021 and 2022. Head coach Kyle Whittingham has been building toward playoff contention for awhile. This could be the year the program makes the tournament in an expanded 12-team playoff.

Michigan Wolverines

Pretenders.

Some believe it’s not a big deal that projected starting quarterback Alex Orji has attempted one college pass. I’m not buying it. The Wolverines lose far too many starters to expect them to run back another title contender. The loss of starting quarterback JJ McCarthy, running back Blake Corum and wide receiver Roman Wilson (who accounted for half the team’s touchdown catches last season) certainly stings. Albeit, it’s losing eight of nine starters along the lines of scrimmage, including all five offensive linemen, that causes doubt in the team’s prospects. They’ll have to face Texas, USC, Oregon and Ohio State. To me, that means no playoff for Michigan in 2024.

Ole Miss Rebels

Contenders.

Like Georgia and Texas, you can pencil in the Ole Miss Rebels to the 12-team playoff. Jaxson Dart leads a prolific offense at quarterback with potential for 1,000-yard receiving years from Juice Wells and Tre Harris. Each went for over 900 yards in their last full seasons. The portal additions of edge rusher Princely Umanmielen, defensive end Tyler Baron and defensive tackle Walter Nolen create for a nasty defensive line to disrupt SEC opposition.

Colorado Buffaloes

Pretenders.

As much as we would love to see the Buffaloes and head coach Deion Sanders win the Big 12 and make the playoff, it’ll be a tall task. It’s a shame because Colorado has one of the best quarterback in college football in Shedeur Sanders. With better surrounding talent, we’re talking about a Heisman being awarded to Sanders. Unfortunately, the depth may still be lacking. Colorado did improve its offensive line through the transfer portal, so we could see the team double its win total (four) from 2023. But with a tough schedule from Big 12 schedule makers the Buffaloes might not make a bowl game.

