Longhorns Wire All-Big 12 team 1.0 for the 2023 season

Spring practice is around the corner as Texas embarks on a consequential 2023 season. Last year’s team featured a high volume of underclassmen contributors. This group is laden with experience.

The Longhorns are toward the top of the Big 12 in returning proven commodities with even more talent influx this season. For that reason Steve Sarkisian’s team should have plenty of players vying for All-Big 12 honors in 2023.

TCU, Oklahoma and Kansas State join Texas among the league’s best with several quality players. On paper, Oklahoma looks like the most improved team after adding four starting caliber defensive players.

Baylor, Texas Tech and Iowa State will have their fair share of talent return for the conference’s final season with Oklahoma and Texas.

Here’s a look at who could be recognized among the conference’s best.

Quarterback

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Jalon Daniels, Kansas Quinn Ewers, Texas Dillon Gabriel, Oklahoma

Jalon Daniels should have a strong season after making a name for himself last year. Dillon Gabriel is probably the safest bet of the three quarterbacks but won’t have Marvin Mims catching the ball or left tackle Anton Harrison protecting his blind side.

Running Back

Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Tahj Brooks, Texas Tech Richard Reese, Baylor Trey Sanders, TCU DJ Giddens, Kansas State

There are plenty of new faces at running back after an elite crop of backs depart following 2022. These four are among the more proven stat compilers and explosive players returning. Richard Reese ran for 14 touchdowns and just under 1,000 yards as a freshman last year.

Wide Receiver

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

JoJo Earle (TCU), Xavier Worthy (Texas), Brennan Presley (Oklahoma State) Isaiah Neyor (Texas), Jerand Bradley (Texas Tech), Monaray Baldwin (Baylor) Jaylin Noel (Iowa State), Jalil Farooq (Oklahoma), Kaden Prather (West Virginia), AD Mitchell (Texas) Kobe Hudson (UCF), Phillip Brooks (Kansas State), Matthew Golden (Houston), Kody Epps (BYU)

Story continues

Three of the four best receivers will play for Texas in 2023. Albeit, other teams will have more individual production as the Longhorns spread out passing targets. The league should have several strong passing attacks.

Tight End

Andrew Dieb-USA TODAY Sports

Austin Stogner (Oklahoma) Ja’Tavion Sanders (Texas) Jared Wiley (TCU)

Austin Stogner is back. If you still have nightmares from his 2020 performance against Texas, you could have plenty of company. Ja’Tavion Sanders could be the better player, but the Sooners should rely heavily on Stogner.

Offensive Line

Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Kelvin Banks (Texas) Cooper Beebe, (Kansas State) Zach Frazier (West Virginia) Landon Peterson (Texas Tech) Walter Rouse (Oklahoma)

Banks, Peterson and Rouse join Cooper Beebe and Zach Frazier in the first team offensive line.

Defensive Line

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Tyler Batty (BYU) Trace Ford (Oklahoma) T’Vondre Sweat (Texas) Brendan Mott (Kansas State)

Texas could send two defensive linemen to the first team defensive line. Just one Longhorn makes this front line projection.

Linebacker

Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Jaylon Ford (Texas), Jason Johnson (UCF), Krishon Merriweather (Texas Tech) Danny Stutsman (Oklahoma), Lee Kpogba (West Virginia), Dasan McCullough (Oklahoma) Jaheim Thomas (Cincinnati), Ben Bywater (BYU), Anthony Hill (Texas)

Jaylan Ford leads a strong Big 12 linebacker class for 2023. Jaheim Thomas and Jason Johnson could make a big impact in their new league.

Defensive Back

Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images

Ja’Von Hicks (Cincinnati), Jalen Catalon (Texas), Josh Newton (TCU), Cobee Bryant (Kansas), Alex Hogan (Houston), Billy Bowman (Oklahoma) Kenny Logan Jr (Kansas), Bud Clark (TCU), CJ Coldon (Oklahoma), TJ Tampa (Iowa State), Ryan Watts (Texas), Jahdae Barron (Texas)

The Kansas Jayhawks have two solid contributors in their secondary. They’ll need them to produce in 2023. TCU and Texas make the most noise with their defensive backfield.

Kicker

Jay Janner/Austin American-Statesman-USA TODAY NETWORK

Griffin Kell (TCU) Bert Auburn (Texas) Ryan Coe (Cincinnati)

Griffin Kell returns for TCU after making one clutch kick after another last season. TCU may rely more on Kell with multiple new offensive starters next season.

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire