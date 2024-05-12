Longhorns win 5th consecutive Big 12 series with 10-7 victory over Central Florida

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas picked up another Big 12 series victory with a 10-7 win over Central Florida on Sunday in Orlando.

It’s the fifth consecutive series win for the Longhorns who won the opening game Friday 6-3 then dropped Saturday’s game 5-4. Sunday’s win keeps Texas tied with West Virginia for third in the conference with a 17-10 record. The Longhorns are 32-20 overall heading into the final Big 12 series of the season against Kansas.

“Our kids showed that resiliency again,” Longhorns head coach David Pierce said. “We didn’t play well enough to win Saturday, but we found a way to win a series on the road.”

Jared Thomas smacked four hits and drove in two runs to lead the way offensively for Texas, who outhit the Knights 12-9. Rylan Galvan went 2 for 5 with a home run and a double while Thomas, Jalin Flores and Will Gasparino hit doubles for Texas.

Texas led 5-0 going into the bottom of the fifth until the Knights tied the game with five runs in the frame. The Longhorns answered in the sixth, however, scoring three runs to regain the lead. Flores hit a sacrifice fly to deep center field and Peyton Powell hit a 2-run single.

Pierce said his team’s ability to respond like that after squandering a big lead was the key to the game.

“You know it’s not going to be a cakewalk, easy on a Sunday on the road,” he said. “(UCF) is a really good team and they’ve played well against good teams. This was a good weekend for us.”

Galvan’s homer came in the 3-run second inning for Texas. He drilled the first pitch he saw over the left-center field wall after Porter Brown reached on a single.

The Longhorns could have done more damage but left nine runners on base and hit .263 (5 for 19) with runners in scoring position.

Charlie Hurley picked up the pitching win with two innings of relief while Gage Boehm picked up his seventh save of the season. Boehm allowed one hit in 2 2/3 innings to close the game. He’s tied for second in the Big 12 with three others with seven saves.

Starting pitcher Lebarron Johnson Jr. allowed four earned runs on three hits with seven strikeouts and four walks in four innings. Texas relievers combined to issue one walk for the rest of the game.

The Longhorns and Jayhawks begin their series at 6:30 p.m. Thursday from UFCU Disch-Falk Field.

