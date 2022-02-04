Longhorns take top spot in USA TODAY Sports’ preseason baseball poll
Texas baseball continues to receive tons of preseason respect. The Horns rank No. 1 in USA TODAY Sports’ preseason coaches poll.
The poll is conducted from the votes of 31 head coaches across the country.
Here is a full look at USA TODAY Sports’ college baseball coaches preseason poll:
Texas
Vanderbilt
Missississippi State
Arkansas
Stanford
Mississippi
LSU
Oklahoma State
North Carolina State
Florida
Notre Dame
Texas Tech
East Carolina
Florida State
Arizona
Tennessee
Georgia
TCU
Oregon State
UC Irvine
Virginia
Dallas Baptist
Georgia Tech
UCLA
Duke
David Pierce’s squad will be tested early and often. Texas will play 12 games against the top 25 competition starting off in the Shiner’s Classic against No. 7 LSU, No. 16 Tennesee, and No. 24 UCLA.
The Big 12 is presented well in the poll with two teams in the top 10 and four in the top 25. Baylor and Oklahoma are unranked teams who can potentially make some noise as well.
Texas will open the 2022 season at home against Rice on Feb. 18.
