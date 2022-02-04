Longhorns take top spot in USA TODAY Sports’ preseason baseball poll

Texas baseball continues to receive tons of preseason respect. The Horns rank No. 1 in USA TODAY Sports’ preseason coaches poll.

The poll is conducted from the votes of 31 head coaches across the country.

Here is a full look at USA TODAY Sports’ college baseball coaches preseason poll:

Texas Vanderbilt Missississippi State Arkansas Stanford Mississippi LSU Oklahoma State North Carolina State Florida Notre Dame Texas Tech East Carolina Florida State Arizona Tennessee Georgia TCU Oregon State UC Irvine Virginia Dallas Baptist Georgia Tech UCLA Duke

David Pierce’s squad will be tested early and often. Texas will play 12 games against the top 25 competition starting off in the Shiner’s Classic against No. 7 LSU, No. 16 Tennesee, and No. 24 UCLA.

The Big 12 is presented well in the poll with two teams in the top 10 and four in the top 25. Baylor and Oklahoma are unranked teams who can potentially make some noise as well.

Texas will open the 2022 season at home against Rice on Feb. 18.

