Longhorns take top spot in USA TODAY Sports’ preseason baseball poll

Cj Mumme
Texas baseball continues to receive tons of preseason respect. The Horns rank No. 1 in USA TODAY Sports’ preseason coaches poll.

The poll is conducted from the votes of 31 head coaches across the country.

Here is a full look at USA TODAY Sports’ college baseball coaches preseason poll:

  1. Texas

  2. Vanderbilt

  3. Missississippi State

  4. Arkansas

  5. Stanford

  6. Mississippi

  7. LSU

  8. Oklahoma State

  9. North Carolina State

  10. Florida

  11. Notre Dame

  12. Texas Tech

  13. East Carolina

  14. Florida State

  15. Arizona

  16. Tennessee

  17. Georgia

  18. TCU

  19. Oregon State

  20. UC Irvine

  21. Virginia

  22. Dallas Baptist

  23. Georgia Tech

  24. UCLA

  25. Duke

David Pierce’s squad will be tested early and often. Texas will play 12 games against the top 25 competition starting off in the Shiner’s Classic against No. 7 LSU, No. 16 Tennesee, and No. 24 UCLA.

The Big 12 is presented well in the poll with two teams in the top 10 and four in the top 25. Baylor and Oklahoma are unranked teams who can potentially make some noise as well.

Texas will open the 2022 season at home against Rice on Feb. 18.

