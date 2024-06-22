Longhorns TE Amari Niblack set for massive breakout season

After spending the first two years of his collegiate career with the Alabama Crimson Tide, tight end Amari Niblack has found a new home on the Forty Acres with the Texas Longhorns.

Niblack announced his intentions to leave Alabama and enter the transfer portal shortly after the legendary Nick Saban’s retirement in January. It was a massive blow for the Crimson Tide as he was expected to have a huge role in Tuscaloosa in 2024, but instead, the Longhorns now have a top-10 tight end in college football.

Coming out of high school, Niblack was a five-star recruit and the No. 89 overall-ranked player in the 2022 recruiting class. Through two years with Alabama, Niblack had 21 career receptions for 342 yards and five touchdowns.

The Longhorns have tapped into the Alabama pipeline since Steve Sarkisian’s move three years ago and snagging several high-quality players such as Isaiah Bond and Jahleel Billingsley.

However, Niblack will likely be the largest contributor of any of those former Alabama players. He will be a day-one starter for the Longhorns and will have the difficult task of filling the shoes of Ja’Tavion Sanders who already departed for the NFL.

PFF analyst Dalton Wasserman believes that Niblack will be the breakout tight end in college football this year. With Sark’s style of offense combined with a first-round talent at QB like Quinn Ewers, it’s easy to see why so many people are so high on the Longhorns’ new addition.

Amari Niblack Breakout SZN🤘 pic.twitter.com/63O0nfmqBh — PFF College (@PFF_College) June 18, 2024

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire