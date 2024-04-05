Longhorns, Sooners set for top-five showdown in softball

The No. 5-ranked Texas Longhorns softball team is getting national TV exposure for weekend series against the No. 1 Oklahoma Sooners starting Friday on the networks of ESPN.

First pitch of Friday’s contest is set for 5:30 p.m. CT at Red & Charline McCombs Field, with ESPNU broadcasting the game. Saturday’s contest is set for 7 p.m. with ESPN broadcasting the game.

Sunday’s rubber match is set for 1 p.m. with Longhorn Network broadcasting the game.

It will be an opportunity for the program, who has started 29-5 (9-3 Big 12), to show how it stacks up against the defending Women’s College World Series champion Sooners.

Infielder Joley Mitchell leads the Longhorns with a .450 average. Catcher Reese Atwood leads Texas with 52 RBI and 12 home runs, batting .400. Outfielder Ashton Maloney boasts a .424 average while outfielder Kayden Henry’s average sits at .404.

In the circle, Teagan Kavan leads the Longhorns with an 11-2 record, starting 13 games. She has a 1.84 ERA. Citlaly Gutierrez leads Texas with a 1.17 ERA. She is 6-0 in 11 appearances with nine starts. Mac Morgan is 8-0 with a 1.26 ERA.

