Longhorns shortstop Jalin Flores named semifinalist for Dick Howser Trophy by NCBWA

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas shortstop Jalin Flores is a semifinalist for a national player of the year award.

The National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association named Flores to its 68-player list for the Dick Howser Trophy on Thursday, recognizing the best college baseball players in the country. The NCBWA will announce the winner at 9 a.m., June 13 on MLB Network with a press conference the following day from Charles Schwab Field in Omaha to kick off the Men’s College World Series.

No. 25 Texas winds down last Big 12 regular season with home series vs. Kansas

Flores has been a main cog in the offensive machine for the Longhorns this season, smacking 17 home runs with a .344 batting average and team-leading 19 doubles. He’s tied for the team lead in homers with outfielder Max Belyeu.

Flores is the lone Longhorn to be named to the semifinal list. Ivan Melendez won the Howser Trophy in 2022 with Scott Bryant (1989), Brooks Kieschnick (1992 and 1993) and Taylor Jungmann (2011) as the other Longhorns who have won the trophy.

Texas A&M had four players named to the list — Jace LaViolette, Evan Aschenbeck, Braden Montgomery and Ryan Prager.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.