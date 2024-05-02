Longhorns sending 13 to Class 1A state track meet

May 2—The Gordon Longhorns track and field teams on both the boys and the girls sides are headed to the upcoming state meet with a baker's dozen of athletes in tow that qualified for regionals. The boys track team finished first place at regionals in a runaway while the girls team earned third place with 41 points behind Roby (47) and Throckmorton (42) to qualify as well.

"When you look at how many kids are going, it's really an indicator of the community and the program as a whole," said Mike Reed, Gordon athletic director and head track coach. "Track really brings out a lot of personalities that are needed in a lot of sports to be successful. The behind-the-scenes dedication and work ethic for track is not fun. It's the reason why when people start exercising, it lasts for a short amount of time — their exercise equipment becomes clothes hangers in their house. These kids come out when it's cold and rainy, and it's just them between two white lines."

On the boys side, star sophomore Stryker Reed leads the way with five events and is the only male athlete in the state of Texas across all classifications reaching the highest level in five separate events. Reed will be competing in the high jump, pole vault, 110-meter hurdles, 300-meter hurdles, 4x200 relay and 4x400 relay events.

Meanwhile, Riley Reed is running on the same relay teams and is the top-seeded competitor in the 100-meter dash after posting the top times in regionals of 10.7 seconds. Sophomore Kaden Crowe made it to the state meet in the 110-meter hurdles and the 4x200 relay while Aiden Shank and Jeffrey Hendrickson are going in the long jump and 1600-meter run events, respectively.

Sophomore Brayden Walters and senior Asher Salinas, who will also be competing on the relay teams, will also represent Gordon in the 200-meter run and the 400-meter run, respectively.

Parsons leads the girls into the state meet after finishing first in shot put and second place in high jump while freshman Gracie Lain will compete in the 300-meter hurdles after finishing first at regionals.

Payton Reed, Ava Hawkins, Kaylee Maldonado and Lain made it to state in the 4x100 meter relay while Hawkins, younger sister Audrey Hawkins, Abigail Kirkpatrick and Marley Jackson will run in the 4x200 meter relay. Ava Hawkins, Kirkpatrick, Jackson and Lain will represent the Lady Longhorns in the 4x400 meter relay as well while Payton Reed also qualified for the state meet in the 100-meter hurdles.

Mike Reed credited administration for allowing the time and resources to prepare and shape the kids into the state competitors they are, and he said the coaches have utilized these assets to pour as much as they can into the kids. As a result, Reed is hopeful the preparation leads to another fruitful event on the biggest stage the sport can offer at this level.

"I think it's within human nature to say, 'Can I push myself more than I did?' They've already achieved a first, but now can they take that and build on something even scarier," Reed said. "For this group, boys and girls, taking them to the Texas Relays and the televised Dallas Jesuit meet with all the big metroplex schools. We keep putting our kids in meets that continue to push them past their comfort zones and we don't win. ... We just focus on them pushing themselves individually."

The coaches push the athletes individually while the athletes push each other every day in practice, which leads to competitive outings and an extra source of motivation.

"The way our girls athletes chase greatness is from training with our boys," Gordon senior Caitlyn Parsons said. "Usually, Coach Reed has a girl paired up with a guy because he wants the girls to be used to coming from behind. I'm competitive in the high jump against Stryker and Asher. I don't let them out-jump me by more than a foot, because I know girls and guys have their own strengths and weaknesses. In shot put, the girls use an eight-pound ball and the boys use an 11-lb. ball, but they don't like seeing me throw it further than them every time. I think the strengths and weaknesses come from just the competition and the grind with our boy athletes — we always push each other."

Parsons, who also provides vocal motivation that has helped her female teammates finish strong in their races, has seen the growth of the track program and has seen others lead as well.

"Being one of the older girls on the team, I just try to encourage the younger freshman," Ava Hawkins said. "I just tell them not to be nervous, to do the best they can and then everything will work out in the end. Being experienced and knowing what the state experience is like has also given me confidence to lead the other girls and perform how I need to."

Stryker Reed, who is competing in five events, said he improved most with the high jump event but that his impressive improvement has been more of a slow trickle than a meteoric rise.

"It's just started at a young age, so improvement has come ever so slightly," Reed said. "It's been gradual and hasn't come easy, but I've gotten there from working hard — seven days a week. I compete every day and I'm glad I have good teammates to compete against."

The competition is fierce and high level as the workouts are, which has helped Gordon's athletes continue to improve throughout the season.

"I think Coach Reed is just very good at planning workouts and he knows what each of us in all of our different races need," Riley Reed said. "Whether it's blocks, distance running or sprints, he helps us. They keep us accountable, and we all already have that motivation, but they keep us on track."

No pun intended, the Longhorns stay on track in almost any condition, and this year's meet will have a special family flare to it as Stryker and Payton Reed will compete in hurdles for the second year in a row as a brother-sister duo.

"I think this is such a super special moment because my brother and I have been practicing hurdles together since we were 10 or 12 years old," Payton Reed said. "We used to hit the hurdles, get banged up with some scars, but our dad has always been there to push and motivate us. Of course, we have a high standard and he's a pro with hurdle techniques, so he's pushed us to get here and it's hard to not want to let him down in any aspect."

Gordon's boys and girls track teams will compete in the upcoming state meet at 9 a.m. Saturday at Mike A. Myers Stadium in Austin.