Longhorns roll in Big 12 softball quarterfinals, thump Texas Tech 13-4

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Top-seeded Texas pummeled Texas Tech for the fourth consecutive game, this time by a score of 13-4 in the Big 12 Conference softball quarterfinals Thursday in Oklahoma City.

After finishing the regular season with a 3-game sweep of the Red Raiders by a combined score of 50-7, the Longhorns belted three home runs in the second inning to put it away early. Mia Scott, Katie Stewart and Joley Mitchell hit balls out of the park in the frame to turn a 3-1 lead into 8-1. The game ended after five innings due to the 8-run mercy rule.

MORE THAN THE SCORE: Stay up to date on sports stories like these, and sign up for our More than the Score sports newsletter at kxan.com/newsletters

Stewart finished 3 for 3 with four RBIs and Mitchell was 2 for 2 with two RBIs. Bella Dayton had a pair of hits for the Longhorns as well. Texas outhit the Red Raiders 11-9.

Mac Morgan earned her 12th win in the circle, allowing three earned runs on seven hits with a strikeout and a walk in four innings. Estelle Czech pitched the fifth inning and allowed two hits.

Texas Tech, seeded No. 8 in the tournament, outlasted No. 9 Iowa State 10-9 in eight innings Wednesday to advance to Thursday’s game.

No. 6 BYU upset No. 3 Oklahoma State 7-2 in the first game of the day and No. 2 Oklahoma run-ruled No. 7 Kansas 10-1. Texas (46-6) takes on either Baylor or Central Florida in the semifinals Friday.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.