Longhorns post 11-4 win over Buffs

Apr. 23—MELROSE — Logan broke open a tight game with a five-run sixth on Monday and the Longhorns defeated Melrose 11-4.

The game was a battle between the top two teams in District 3-1A and in Class 1A. Logan (13-2, 4-0) came in ranked second in 1A while the Buffaloes (8-4, 3-1) were first.

Sophomore Mason Wallin went 3-for-5 with a home run, four RBIs and two runs scored for the Longhorns, while senior Kaeden Stoner was also 3-for-5, driving in two and scoring once. Meantime, sophomore Mitchell Wall added a solo home run for Logan.

For the Buffs, who trailed 5-4 entering the sixth, senior Michael Cardonita homered and went 3-for-3 with a couple of runs scored while junior Nolan DeVaney finished 2-for-2.

In other area games on Monday:

Cimarron 7, Grady 6 — In another 3-1A tilt at Cimarron, the Rams rallied for four runs in the bottom of the seventh to pull out the victory.

Seniors Andres Gomez and Taven Martinez and sophomore Ethan Thompson had run-scoring singles for Cimarron (4-5, 1-3). Meantime, junior Jayce Garrett went 3-for-4 with three RBIs for the Bronchos (7-4, 0-4) and junior Deakin Ragland finished 1-for-4 but scored three times.

Senior Zane Rush started on the mound for Grady and went 3 1/3 innings, recording all 10 of his outs on strikeouts.

Elida 13, Dora 10 — At Elida, the Tigers broke a 9-9 tie with a four-run sixth to notch a District 2-1A win over the Coyotes.

Freshman Bradley Burris finished 3-for-5 with two RBIs and a run for Elida (6-3, 5-1). Junior James Dobbins went 2-for-3 and knocked in three runs, freshman Coda Cathey was 2-for-3 with three runs scored and two RBIs and junior Hardy Fraze added 2-for-3 with a double, three runs and two RBIs.

Six players were credited with three hits for the Coyotes (0-7, 0-5) — juniors Ashton Davis, Aaron Combs, Roddy Neal and Gunner Tipton; senior Rylan Harris, and eighth-grader Isaac Jasso.

Gateway Christian 26, Floyd 3 — In another 2-1A matchup, the Warriors (10-5, 6-0) led 7-3 before scoring 19 runs in the bottom of the fourth at Roswell.

Junior Ethaniel Wigley led Gateway's 21-hit attack, going 3-for-5 with a double, a home run, five runs scored and three RBIs. Freshman Gabe Munson added a solo homer and went 2-for-5 with four runs scored.

The Broncos (0-8, 0-5) had four hits, with junior Jimmy Lovato going 2-for-3 with a triple, an RBI and a run and junior David Melendez also going 2-for-3 with an RBI.

Texico girls second in Artesia Invite — Texico shot a four-person score of 398 to finish a distant second to Lovington (321) in the four-team Artesia Invite golf tournament on Monday.

The homestanding Lady Bulldogs were third at 407 while Dexter came in at 441.

Senior Liz Elam led the Lady Wolverines at 43-43 — 86, tied for the fourth-best score of the day. Other tallies for Texico included sophomore Gabby De La Rosa 47-49 — 96, junior Sophie Schaap 52-54 — 106, senior Sierra Hunt at 55-55 — 110 and freshman Riley Fury 60-65 — 125.

Lovington sophomore Bailey Alexander took individual medalist honors with a 1-over-par 73.