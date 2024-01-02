Longhorns players gather for "Eyes of Texas" on the field after losing 2024 Sugar Bowl
Heisman runner-up Michael Penix Jr. threw for 430 yards and 2 TDs.
Manning is now just one play away from getting on the field in a College Football Playoff game. He didn't seem too worried about the pressure at Sugar Bowl media day, where he was the center of attention.
Murphy is entering the transfer portal ahead of the College Football Playoff.
The Seminoles ended up the fifth wheel, on the outside looking in. But the reason they were jilted goes far beyond the 13 people on the selection committee.
No. 2 Washington will face No. 1 Michigan for the national championship next week in Houston.
Neither team has won a national championship in a long time. The winner of the Sugar Bowl can get one step closer to claiming another crown.
A sloppy but suspenseful come-from-behind victory over Alabama was Michigan’s defiant response to a season full of skeptics and questions. Now the Wolverines are playing for the national championship.
Michigan is playing for a national title.
Michigan will be playing for a national title.
From fumbles to rumbles, here are the five plays that defined this year's Michigan-Alabama Rose Bowl.
Michigan will try to win its first CFP game after losing in the semifinals the last two seasons. But playoff powerhouse Alabama stands in the way.
The Bengals were eliminated from the playoffs, while the Chiefs clinched the AFC West
The Eagles have lost four of their last five. They need a win and Cowboys loss to clinch the division
Stanford has now knocked off Arizona twice in as many years.
The Gamecocks' starting lineup looks different than this time last year, but Dawn Staley’s squad is still primed for a run to the NCAA championship game with one of the most complete rosters in the country.
When the Detroit Pistons and Houston Rockets match up Monday in Houston, it’ll be the first meeting between the fourth and fifth picks in the recent draft, not including the occasionally bloody backyard battles the two engaged in for years.
Fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon puts a bow on Sunday's Week 17 action, highlighting the signal and ignoring the noise.
Bears coach Matt Eberflus seemed doomed a couple of months ago.
Aaron Gordon required 21 stitches to his face and hand after a dog attack.
The Seminoles' undefeated season is over.