Longhorns participating in the 2023 NFL Draft Combine
The 2023 NFL Draft Combine is set to take place in Indianapolis this week.
It is a showcase event for college football players who are eligible for the NFL draft each year. The combine is a chance for NFL coaches, scouts, and executives to evaluate prospects on various traits and attributes, including speed, agility, strength and intangibles.
Players are put through interviews and drills such as the 40-yard dash, bench press, shuttle run and measurements.
Putting more players in the NFL is a priority for Steve Sarkisian in his Texas tenure. The Longhorns have not had a first-round selection since 2015, despite signing highly ranked recruiting classes each year. The 2023 draft is looking like a step in the right direction in terms of player development for Texas.
Texas is sending five players in total to the NFL Combine this season after only sending two in 2023. Here is a list of each Longhorn competing at the combine.
DT Keondre Coburn
Day of competing: Thursday, March 5
RB Roschon Johnson
Day of competing: Sunday, March 5
DL Moro Ojomo
Day of competing: Thursday, March 2
LB DeMarvion Overshown
Day of competing: Thursday, March 2
RB Bijan Robinson
Day of competing: Sunday, March 5
Dates and TV network
