Longhorns in NFL: Where, when each 2023 draft pick will make their debut

Texas had five players selected in the 2023 NFL Draft.

On top of that, former Longhorn defensive backs D’Shawn Jamison (San Francisco) and Anthony Cook (Kansas City) signed as undrafted free agents shortly after the draft concluded.

Jamison and Cook will compete for a spot on the 53-man roster over the summer. The 49ers open the season on the road against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sept. 10 and the Chiefs will open the NFL season on Thursday Night Football against the Detroit Lions.

As for Texas’ five draft picks, several should receive significant playing time as rookies. Bijan Robinson was selected No. 8 overall by the Atlanta Falcons and received a fully guaranteed four-year rookie contract.

Roschon Johnson could ultimately become the starting running back in Chicago as a rookie and is expected to thrive on special teams. DeMarvion Overshown, Keondre Coburn and Moro Ojomo could make bigger impacts as rookies than some may think.

Here’s a look at when and where Texas’ five draft picks will make their NFL debut in September.

Bijan Robinson - Atlanta Falcons

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

NFL Debut: Sept. 10 vs. Carolina Panthers at 12 p.m. CT

Selected No. 8 overall in 2023 NFL Draft

Agreed to a four-year, $21.96 million rookie contract fully guaranteed

DeMarvion Overshown - Dallas Cowboys

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

NFL Debut: Sept. 10 at New York Giants at 7:20 p.m. CT

Selected No. 90 overall in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft

“Don’t sleep on Overshown’s ability to play early. He’s a well-known hitter, but Dallas thinks he can develop into an all-down linebacker because of his speed,” – Jeremy Fowler

Roschon Johnson - Chicago Bears

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

NFL Debut: Sept. 10 vs. Green Bay Packers at 3:25 p.m. CT

Selected No. 115 overall in the fourth round of the 2023 NFL Draft

“He’s someone we feel compelled can become a pillar of this organization for a really long time,” – Bears area scout John Syty

Keondre Coburn - Kansas City Chiefs

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

NFL Debut: Sept. 7 (TNF) vs. Detroit Lions at 7:20 p.m. CT

Selected No. 194 overall in the sixth round of the 2023 NFL Draft

Named the Chiefs biggest draft steal by Doug Farrar

Moro Ojomo - Philadelphia Eagles

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

NFL Debut: Sept. 10 at New England Patriots at 3:25 p.m. CT

Selected No. 249 overall in seventh round of the 2023 NFL Draft

Ojomo was ranked the No. 93 overall prospect by Pro Football Focus

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire