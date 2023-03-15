Longhorns in NFL: DeShon Elliott signs with Miami, other notable moves

Several former Longhorns have signed with new NFL teams this offseason.

The latest NFL free agency signing is former Texas defensive back DeShon Elliott with the Miami Dolphins, according to Ian Rapoport.

Elliott spent the first three seasons of his professional career with the Baltimore Ravens, who drafted him in the sixth round of the 2018 NFL draft. He then signed with the Detroit Lions for the 2022 season, where he recorded 96 tackles and a fumble recovery.

Other notable moves include tight end Andrew Beck, wide receiver Lil’Jordan Humphrey and quarterback Shane Buechele.

Beck will be leaving the Denver Broncos and joining the Houston Texans on a two-year, $6.75 million contract.

Humphrey reunited with former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton in Denver, signing with the Broncos last week.

The Kansas City Chiefs announced on Wednesday that they gave tender exclusive rights to free agent Buechele. The Chiefs hope to keep Buechele in Kansas City to backup quarterback Patrick Mahomes for the foreseeable future.

Contact/Follow us @LonghornsWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire