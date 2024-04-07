Longhorns knock off Oklahoma 2-1, snaps Sooners’ 40-game Big 12 winning streak

AUSTIN (KXAN) — No. 5 Texas put a stop to another long winning streak by beating No. 1 Oklahoma 2-1 on Saturday at McCombs Field.

AUSTIN, TX – APRIL 05: Texas head coach Mike White talks to players between innings of the Big 12 college softball game between Texas Longhorns and Oklahoma Sooners on April 5, 2024, at Red & Charline McCombs Field in Austin, TX. (Photo by David Buono/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Sooners built a 40-game winning streak in Big 12 Conference play that included the first game of the series Friday, but Texas made a terrific defensive play to end it.

With two outs and a runner on first, Oklahoma’s Rylie Boone hit a line drive that sailed over Kayden Henry’s head and rolled to the center field wall. Maya Bland was motoring around the bases trying to score the tying run for the Sooners, but Henry fired the ball into Viviana Martinez who then relayed it to Reese Atwood at the plate. Atwood had to go up the third base line a bit to get the throw, but it got to her just in time to put a tag on Bland before she could get to the plate, getting an emphatic out call by home plate umpire Robert Gonzalez.

Following a brief review for potential obstruction by Atwood, the umpires upheld the call and Texas players and fans went bonkers.

“What a way to finish the game,” Longhorns head coach Mike White said. “The Sooners never died and we had a great outfield play with a nice relay and a tough slide at home plate.”

Texas gained the lead after Martinez and Katie Stewart hit back-to-back doubles in the fourth inning off Sooners pitcher Nicole May. Mia Scott singled to start the inning, then Martinez had a huge 2-out line drive to the left-center field wall to score Scott to tie it up. Stewart followed with a hit that fell near the same spot, allowing Martinez to score easily.

Martinez finished the game 3-for-3 with two doubles.

Texas had a golden opportunity to add to their lead with the bases loaded and no outs in the sixth, but what appeared to be a 2-run single by Stewart was wiped off the board due to Victoria Hunter leaving second base early. Stewart had to hit again and popped up and Katie Cimusz grounded out to end the chance.

Citlaly Gutierrez held Oklahoma, the nation’s best hitting team, to one run on six hits in a complete-game performance. She struck out two and didn’t walk anyone in 94 pitches, getting the Sooners to ground out 10 times and fly out eight times.

“I trusted my defense, and myself,” Gutierrez said. “I mixed speeds and kept them a little off-balanced, and we made some huge plays throughout the game.”

Oklahoma (35-2, 13-1 Big 12) had beaten Texas eight consecutive games before the win Saturday, including three losses in the Women’s College World Series in 2022. The last time Texas beat the Sooners was April 16, 2022, when Hailey Dolcini hurled a 100-pitch complete game to lead Texas to a 4-2 win.

Texas (30-6, 10-4) can go for the series win at 1 p.m. Sunday. The game will be broadcast on Longhorn Network.

If the Longhorns win, it’ll be the first series win over the Sooners since 2009.

