Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian named finalist for Eddie Robinson Coach of the Year award

AUSTIN, Texas - UT head football coach Steve Sarkisian is 1 of 12 finalists for the prestigious Eddie Robinson Coach of the Year award.

The winner will be announced later this month, on Dec. 20.

Sarkisian has been able to do a lot in just three seasons on the 40. In his first year, the Longhorns went 5-7. After that, they improved to 8-5, but lost to Washington in the Alamo Bowl.

Now, in year three, he has Texas exactly where he expected them to be after he took the job. The Horns are back among the college football elite, as Sark's Big 12 Champions will now make their first-ever appearance in the College Football Playoffs.

"I understand there are high expectations and high standards here for winning championships. But that's why I came here. And I never wavered off that with our players. I stayed consistent with that. Through 5-7, and through 8-5, and even into this season," said Sarkisian.

"Some of these guys that were on that 5-7 team to where we are now. There's no better feeling for those guys, and I'm just glad to be a part of a team that is able to enjoy it that much. Because they know what it's like to be disregarded," said sophomore and quarterback Quinn Ewers.

"I'm grateful for our players. They believed in me. Of the path and the process that it was going to take to get to this point," Sarkisian added.