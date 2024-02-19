Longhorns giving Sarkisian contract extension is eerily reminiscent to Texas A&M’s mistake with Fisher

Sir Winston Churchill once said, “Those that fail to learn from history are doomed to repeat it,” and that quote could not be more true when it comes to what’s reportedly going to happen in Austin this week.

According to Wescott Eberts, a team site producer at Burnt Orange Nation, the University of Texas System Board of Regents is meeting this week to give football head coach Steve Sarkisian a massive contract extension.

The UT System Board of Regents is going to meet this coming week to officially make Steve Sarkisian one of the highest-paid coaches in college football by approving a contract extension and raise of 78 percent. pic.twitter.com/qL0JEXLxSX — Wescott Eberts (@SBN_Wescott) February 17, 2024

The decision is giving some Texas A&M fans deja vu to when Jimbo Fisher was given a big extension in 2021 after his third year in Aggieland.

Sarkisian led his team to No. 3 in the nation and the College Football Playoff, compared to Fisher who finished No. 5 and was left on the outside looking in. The overall point is that both Texas football programs chose to give their coach $50 million more in guarantees after a one-loss season in year three.

The Longhorns and their fans aren’t paying close enough attention to what’s going on in College Station. Otherwise, they wouldn’t be doomed to repeat history.

Story originally appeared on Aggies Wire