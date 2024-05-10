Longhorns flip portal DT Jermayne Lole from Oklahoma Sooners

The Texas Longhorns flipped defensive tackle Jermayne Lole from the Oklahoma Sooners on Thursday. It shifts the depth at the defensive tackle position for both programs.

The addition of Lole adds a third transfer defensive tackle to the fold ready to compete for a starting role.

It would be unreasonable to expect the talented player to be as disruptive as the two defensive tackles Texas sent to the first two rounds of the NFL draft in Byron Murphy and T’Vondre Sweat. Texas simply wasn’t going to find that caliber player in the portal. Nevertheless, the addition does raise the floor for the Longhorns in 2024.

Lole has been a productive player at the college level. He went for 11.0 sacks in a three-year span from 2018 to 2020. After two years plagued by injury, the defensive tackle put up 1.5 sacks for the Louisville Cardinals last season.

At the very least, Lole helps address a need for the Longhorns. He adds to the team’s top 5 transfer portal class for the 2024 season.

BREAKING: Former Louisville DL Jermayne Lole has Flipped his Transfer Commitment from Oklahoma to Texas, he tells @on3sports The 6’3 310 DL totaled 141 Tackles, 12.5 Sacks, and 25 TFL through 39 Career Games (4 seasons) “I was on the wrong side of the Red River, #hookem 🤘🏽”… pic.twitter.com/V6c68IgfnJ — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) May 9, 2024

