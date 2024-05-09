Longhorns flip DT transfer Lole from Oklahoma

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Not many areas of the Texas football roster could realistically be considered question marks. The one position group that appears thinner than others was defensive tackle, but the Longhorns flipped a transfer to bolster their defensive front.

Louisville transfer Jermayne Lole announced his commitment to Texas on social media Thursday. The 6-foot-3, 310-pound defensive tackle originally announced his intention to transfer to Oklahoma.

The flip to Texas is big for a team that has to replace T’Vondre Sweat and Byron Murphy. The duo won the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year and Defensive Lineman of the Year, respectively.

Lole heads to Austin after two years with the Cardinals. He began his collegiate career with the Arizona State Sun Devils. He’s totaled 141 tackles, 12.5 sacks and 25 tackles for loss in college.

Players with bigger roles like Alfred Collins and Vernon Broughton are expected to anchor that room. Lole will bring depth and experience as a member of the class of 2018.

Lole is the 10th transfer for the Longhorns in this class, including two other defensive linemen. Bill Norton and Tiaolii Savea both joined the Longhorns via Arizona.

The Longhorns open the season in Austin on Aug. 31 against Colorado State.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.