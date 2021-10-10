Longhorns fall out of USA TODAY Sports AFCA football coaches poll

Texas had a prime opportunity to gain some national respect, and maybe even take a much needed step in the direction of being “back.”

However, the Longhorns blew what once was a 28-7 lead and gave up 35 second half points to lose the game then ranked No. 6 Oklahoma. A game that very well could have boosted the Texas program in many ways, whether that be in the rankings, or in the eyes of recruits who have been waiting for Texas to show any signs of being back.

The Longhorns were not the only ranked team to lose on Saturday, as there were teams taking losses all over the Top 25. The new rankings of the USA TODAY Sports AFCA football coaches poll had a ton of teams moving this week, and even had Texas fall out of the rankings unlike in the AP Poll’s.

Here are how the coaches voted and ranked the top-25:

Schools dropped out:

No. 19 Auburn; No. 23 Texas.

Others receiving votes:

Auburn 98; Baylor 91; Texas 74; Pittsburgh 36; Texas-San Antonio 30; Mississippi State 18; Iowa State 18; Appalachian State 18; Boston College 11; Air Force 9; Tennessee 8; Liberty 8; Nevada 7; UL Lafayette 3; Houston 3; Fresno State 3; UCLA 1.