Longhorns face Texas Tech in Lubbock: Big 12 week four predictions

Big 12 play is finally in full swing with several big matchups on the week three slate. Some teams are trying to show they’re more than a flash in the pan while others are looking to stay afloat.

The Kansas Jayhawks still stand alone at the top of the Big 12 standings heading into week four, but with Big 12 play finding other campuses, the Jayhawks will get some company.

Let’s see what we’ve got on tap for this week.

West Virginia at Virginia Tech

Sep 17, 2022; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers defensive lineman Dante Stills (55) leads the team onto the field prior to their game against the Towson Tigers at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium. Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

Two former Big East foes face off as the seat beneath Neal Brown grows ever hotter.

The Mountaineers finally got in the win column after beating Towson, but the Hokies will bring them a bit more of a challenge tonight.

Lane stadium isn’t a friendly enviornment, yet the Mountaineers are slight favorites.

Perhaps a tuneup matchup against an FCS team is just what WVU needed to get back on track.

Prediction: West Virginia 23, Virginia Tech 20

No. 17 Baylor at Iowa State

Nov 20, 2021; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Iowa State Cyclones head coach Matt Campbell reacts during the second half against the Oklahoma Sooners at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

The Cyclones are among the five undefeated Big 12 teams heading into conference play. After slaying the black and yellow clad boogeyman Iowa Hawkeyes last week, the No. 17 Baylor Bears await.

The Cyclones and Bears both boast top four passing defenses and both offenses average over 30 points per game. On defense, both teams have allowed less than 15 points per game. This should be a good one.

Prediction: Iowa State 20, Baylor 17

TCU at SMU

Jan 25, 2022; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs head football coach Sonny Dykes and wife Kate during the game against the Texas Longhorns at Ed and Rae Schollmaier Arena. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Story continues

Another good rivalry game for this week with TCU Head Coach Sonny Dykes taking on his former team the SMU Mustangs.

The Mustangs won the last two “Battles for the Iron Skillet” and have a former Sooner in Tanner Mordecai under center.

The Frogs are coming off a bye and have only played Colorado and Tarleton State to start their season. SMU is coming off a bit tougher of a test after losing a close game at College Park against Maryland.

Pony Up.

Prediction: SMU 33, TCU 30

Duke at Kansas

Kansas junior quarterback Jalon Daniels (6) works on drills during practice Tuesday morning in Lawrence. Evert Nelson/The Capital-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

I told y’all to keep an eye on the Jayhawks.

A battle on undefeated teams will take place at a sold out Kansas Memorial Stadium. The Kansas Jayhawks are playing the Duke Blue Devils… in football.

ESPN, how dare you not have College Gameday in Lawrence this week?

Jalon Daniels has been a rock for the Jayhawk offense thus far. Just fantastic.

I picked the Jayhawks on the road against Houston, and I’m picking them at home. Make me proud, Jayhawk nation.

Prediction: Jayhawks 40, Blue Devils 25

No. 22 Texas at Texas Tech

Sep 17, 2022; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders running back SaRodorick Thompson (4) is tackled for a loss by North Carolina State Wolfpack defensive back Tanner Ingle (10) during the first half at Carter-Finley Stadium. Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

[autotag]

If Quinn Ewers was playing, I’d feel a lot better about the Longhorns’ chances this week. If this game was in Austin, I’d feel a lot better about the Longhorns’ chances this week.

Well, he isn’t and it’s not.

The Red Raiders are far too talented and that Lubbock crowd is far too rowdy for me to pick the Longhorns with someone not named Quinn Ewers starting. Consider this null and void if he does end up playing.

Whatever the over is for this game, hammer it.

Prediction: Red Raiders 45, Longhorns 38

Kansas State at No. 6 Oklahoma

Sep 17, 2022; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Dillon Gabriel (8) runs for a touchdown during the game against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Memorial Stadium. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Brent Venables’ alma mater comes to Norman to face their former linebacker for the first time with Venables as the head coach.

We’ll have our staff predictions coming soon. The Sooners opened as a double-digit favorite in this primetime matchup and these are the keys to the game from the Sooners Wire’s Bryant Crews.

[listicle id=71971]

Contact/Follow us @SoonersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Oklahoma news, notes, and opinions. Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today. You can also follow Ben on Twitter @bendackiw.

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire