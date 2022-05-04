Longhorns extend an offer to four-star CB Calvin Simpson-Hunt

The recruiting process in college football never sleeps.

Even more so now that the one-time transfer rule has been implemented, it’s important for coaches to continue recruiting their own players even after they’ve committed, signed their letter of intent and/or enrolled on campus.

In terms of the 2023 recruiting cycle, the Longhorns are now targeting a current Texas Tech commit. Texas extended an offer to four-star cornerback Calvin Simpson-Hunt on Tuesday.

The Waxahachie native committed to the Red Raiders last November, although Texas Tech was his first reported offer. Since then, Oregon, Texas, LSU, Baylor, Ole Miss, Florida, Oklahoma, and Notre Dame have shown interest.

Simpson-Hunt also competes in track and field, where he ran a 11.01 100-yard dash as a sophomore. Recruiting elite football players who also run track seems to be a common theme with Steve Sarkisian’s staff.

Calvin Simpson-Hunt’s Recruiting Profile

Ratings

Stars Overall Position State 247Sports 4 210 20 35 Rivals 4 – 42 70 ESPN 4 – 33 51 On3 Consensus 4 196 23 35 247Sports Composite 4 288 31 49

Vitals

Hometown Waxahachie, TX Projected Position CB Height 6-0 Weight 175

Recruitment

Received an offer on May 3, 2022

Current Texas Tech commit

No visit to Austin scheduled at this time

Primary Offers

Texas

Notre Dame

LSU

Stanford

Ole Miss

Oklahoma

Oregon

Baylor

TCU

Texas Tech

Florida

Utah

Arizona State

