Longhorns extend an offer to four-star CB Calvin Simpson-Hunt

The recruiting process in college football never sleeps.

Even more so now that the one-time transfer rule has been implemented, it’s important for coaches to continue recruiting their own players even after they’ve committed, signed their letter of intent and/or enrolled on campus.

In terms of the 2023 recruiting cycle, the Longhorns are now targeting a current Texas Tech commit. Texas extended an offer to four-star cornerback Calvin Simpson-Hunt on Tuesday.

The Waxahachie native committed to the Red Raiders last November, although Texas Tech was his first reported offer. Since then, Oregon, Texas, LSU, Baylor, Ole Miss, Florida, Oklahoma, and Notre Dame have shown interest.

Simpson-Hunt also competes in track and field, where he ran a 11.01 100-yard dash as a sophomore. Recruiting elite football players who also run track seems to be a common theme with Steve Sarkisian’s staff.

Calvin Simpson-Hunt’s Recruiting Profile

Ratings

Stars

Overall

Position

State

247Sports

4

210

20

35

Rivals

4

42

70

ESPN

4

33

51

On3 Consensus

4

196

23

35

247Sports Composite

4

288

31

49

Vitals

Hometown

Waxahachie, TX

Projected Position

CB

Height

6-0

Weight

175

Recruitment

  • Received an offer on May 3, 2022

  • Current Texas Tech commit

  • No visit to Austin scheduled at this time

Primary Offers

  • Texas

  • Notre Dame

  • LSU

  • Stanford

  • Ole Miss

  • Oklahoma

  • Oregon

  • Baylor

  • TCU

  • Texas Tech

  • Florida

  • Utah

  • Arizona State

