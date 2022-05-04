Longhorns extend an offer to four-star CB Calvin Simpson-Hunt
The recruiting process in college football never sleeps.
Even more so now that the one-time transfer rule has been implemented, it’s important for coaches to continue recruiting their own players even after they’ve committed, signed their letter of intent and/or enrolled on campus.
In terms of the 2023 recruiting cycle, the Longhorns are now targeting a current Texas Tech commit. Texas extended an offer to four-star cornerback Calvin Simpson-Hunt on Tuesday.
The Waxahachie native committed to the Red Raiders last November, although Texas Tech was his first reported offer. Since then, Oregon, Texas, LSU, Baylor, Ole Miss, Florida, Oklahoma, and Notre Dame have shown interest.
Simpson-Hunt also competes in track and field, where he ran a 11.01 100-yard dash as a sophomore. Recruiting elite football players who also run track seems to be a common theme with Steve Sarkisian’s staff.
Film
Calvin Simpson-Hunt’s Recruiting Profile
Ratings
Stars
Overall
Position
State
247Sports
4
210
20
35
Rivals
4
–
42
70
ESPN
4
–
33
51
On3 Consensus
4
196
23
35
247Sports Composite
4
288
31
49
Vitals
Hometown
Waxahachie, TX
Projected Position
CB
Height
6-0
Weight
175
Recruitment
Received an offer on May 3, 2022
Current Texas Tech commit
No visit to Austin scheduled at this time
Primary Offers
Texas
Notre Dame
LSU
Stanford
Ole Miss
Oklahoma
Oregon
Baylor
TCU
Texas Tech
Florida
Utah
Arizona State
I am grateful and blessed to receive on offer from the University of Texas!!!!!@TexasFootball @Coach_TJoseph @CoachDT_TFB @CoachZeno80 @Tolleson20 @CJVogel_TFB pic.twitter.com/EZYLBWpKLB
— Calvin Simpson Hunt (@CSimpsonHunt) May 4, 2022
