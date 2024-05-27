Longhorns eliminate rival Aggies in NCAA softball super regional, 6-5

The Texas Longhorns defeated the Texas A&M Aggies in the Austin super regional of the NCAA softball tournament. With that, the Longhorns are heading back to the Women’s College World Series.

Texas secured a No. 1 seed heading into the tournament after a series sweep of the Oklahoma Sooners earlier in the year. Despite a strong regular season, the Longhorns got off to a slow start in the super regionals.

No. 16 overall seed Texas A&M upset Texas in the first game of the series to put the Longhorns on the brink of elimination. An extra inning victory put the ‘Horns in position to advance. They capitalized.

If there was ever any doubt that the Longhorns would win the series finale, Texas third baseman Mia Scott put it to rest. With the ‘Horns ahead 2-1, Scott lofted a home run over the center field wall to separate from the Aggies.

Texas would end up needing the insurance run after allowing a run in the following inning, but Scott’s clutch hitting provided a glimpse into how the Longhorns play with the game on the line. With the bases loaded and a one run lead, relief pitcher Teagan Kavan struck out Texas A&M infielder Aiyana Coleman to get to the final inning.

The series was closer than the Longhorns would have liked, but Texas survives and advances to the next round.

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire