Longhorns, defending champs Michigan to face off at 11 a.m. Sept. 7

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas will take on the reigning national champs before noon in 2024.

Texas Athletics announced the game will start at 11 a.m. CT from Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor against the Wolverines, winners of the College Football Playoff national title last season. The game is part of the FOX Sports Big Noon Kickoff broadcast.

Michigan will have a new head coach in Sherrone Moore, who takes over the program from Jim Harbaugh. Harbaugh, who arrived at Michigan in 2015 after coaching the NFL’s San Francisco 49ers, is back in the NFL as head coach of the Los Angeles Chargers.

Moore was the acting head coach while Harbaugh served a suspension for an alleged sign-stealing operation involving other assistant coaches and analysts.

The storied programs have played once with the Longhorns winning the 2005 Rose Bowl (following the 2004 season) 38-37 on Dusty Mangum’s 37-yard field goal as time expired. Vince Young accounted for 372 yards and five touchdowns in the game that marked the Longhorns’ first BCS bowl appearance.

Texas opens the 2024 season at home Aug. 31 against Colorado State. Game times for the opener and other games will be announced later.

