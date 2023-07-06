Longhorns Big 12 team to beat, Sooners third in preseason media poll

Next week, all 14 teams in the Big 12 will descend upon Arlington, Texas, for Big 12 Media Days at AT&T Stadium.

It marks a landmark season for the conference in what will be the last year featuring the Oklahoma Sooners and Texas Longhorns before they depart for the SEC next summer.

The Big 12 is as wide open as it has been recently. If one team leads the pack in the public eye, it is the Texas Longhorns.

Their combination of incoming talent and returning star power them as the favorite to win the conference early on.

Ahead of next week’s media days, here’s how those that cover the Big 12 voted in the preseason poll.

Texas Longhorns

Oct 15, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers (3) calls a play from the line of scrimmage during the second half against the Iowa State Cyclones at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

2022 Record: 8-5 (6-3 Big 12)

First Place Votes: 41

Points: 886

Texas sits atop the preseason media poll, garnering 41 first places votes out of a possible 67. This year is a pivotal year for Texas.

Can they compete for a Big 12 title with the league’s most talented team, or will this season end in the same way it has for the better part of the last ten years?

Dec 3, 2022; Arlington, TX, USA; Kansas State Wildcats quarterback Will Howard (18) holds up the championship trophy as the Wildcats celebrate winning the Big 12 championship after defeating the TCU Horned Frogs overtime at AT&T Stadium. Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

2022 Record: 10–4 (7–2 Big 12)

First Place Votes: 14

Points: 858

After one of their best seasons in recent memory, in which they secured their first conference title since 2012, the Kansas State Wildcats land at No. 2 in the preseason poll.

Despite losing Deuce Vaughn or Felix Anudike-Uzomah, the Wildcats bring back a talented squad that always is tough under head coach Chris Klieman.

Oklahoma Sooners

2022 Record: 6–7 (3–6 Big 12)

First Place Votes: 4

Points: 758

After the most disappointing season in over 20 years, Oklahoma is on a mission to course correct. After dominating the conference for the better part of the last decade, a rough season came as a shock to everyone.

Still, Oklahoma brought in a lot of defensive talent via the transfer portal and high school ranks. Their biggest weakness should be better and have them competing for a conference title.

LUBBOCK, TEXAS – NOVEMBER 26: Tyler Shough #12 of the Texas Tech Red Raiders looks to pass during the fourth quarter against the Oklahoma Sooners at Jones AT&T Stadium on November 26, 2022 in Lubbock, Texas. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Getty Images)

2022 Record:8–5 (5–4 Big 12)

First Place Votes: 4

Points: 729

Joey McGuire’s first season was an eye-opener. He did an excellent job leading Texas Tech to 8 wins, capped off by a Texas Bowl win over Ole Miss.

Tech’s Air Raid will cause chaos as usual for opposing defenses, but this year Tech won’t be able to sneak up on anyone.

TCU Horned Frogs

Nov 26, 2022; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs quarterback Max Duggan (15) points at his receiver after thrown a touchdown pass against the Iowa State Cyclones during second half at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports

2022 Record:13–2 (9–0 Big 12)

First Place Votes: 3

Points: 727

One of the best seasons in TCU history helped them earn the third seed in the College Football Playoff, where they beat Michigan and faced UGA in the national championship.

They lost that to Georgia and this offseason lost quarterback Max Duggan and offensive coordinator Garrett Riley in the process. They still have the talent to compete, but expecting last year’s type of magic seems a bit of a tough ask.

2022 Record:6–7 (4–5 Big 12)

First Place Votes: None

Points: 572

Baylor is two years removed from stunning Oklahoma State and coming up with a goal-line stand to win the Big 12 title.

Last year wasn’t Dave Aranda’s best effort, but Baylor’s style of football will make them a challenging game for every opponent in the Big 12.

Oklahoma State Cowboys

Oklahoma State Cowboys head coach Mike Gundy looks down as he stands on the sideline during a college football game between Oklahoma State and West Virginia at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. West Virginia won 24-19.

Osu Football Vs West Virginia

2022 Record: 7–6 (4–5 Big 12)

First Place Votes: 1

Points: 470

Oklahoma State was supposed to be much better than 7-6 last year, but things never came together.

This season likely won’t be much more enticing after the Cowboys saw more than 15 players hit the transfer portal after last season.

Spencer Sanders is no longer QB for the Pokes either and is now in the SEC fighting for a starting job at Ole Miss.

2022 Record: 9–5 (6–2 AAC)

First Place Votes: None

Points: 463

In their inaugural Big 12 season, UCF is the highest-rated newcomer in the preseason media poll at eight. They come to the Big 12 from the AAC and will look to cause some chaos in their first season in the conference.

2022 Record: 6–7 (3–6 Big 12)

First Place Votes: None

Points: 461

Kansas shocked the college football world, starting 5-0 and being ranked as high as 19th in the AP Poll last season before things came crashing down.

Preseason first-team quarterback Jalon Daniels is a talented player, and his ability could help Kansas steal some games this season.

Iowa State Cyclones

2022 Record: 4–8 (1–8 Big 12)

First Place Votes: None

Points: 334

After a dismal season in 2022, how will Iowa State bounce back this season? If their preseason poll spot is any indication, the Cyclones expectations aren’t that high. Matt Campbell is a solid coach, so watching what he does with an underdog Cyclones squad will be interesting.

BYU Cougars

Nov 26, 2022; Stanford, California, USA; Brigham Young Cougars quarterback Jaren Hall (3) runs the ball against the Stanford Cardinal during the second half at Stanford Stadium. John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports

2022 Record: 8–5

First Place Votes: None

Points: 318

Making the switch from life as an independent, BYU joins the Big 12 for its first season. Last year behind quarterback Jaren Hall, they went 8-5.

Former USC and Pitt QB Kedon Slovis takes over via the transfer portal and will have the keys from day one.

Houston Cougars

2022 Record: 8-5 (5-3 AAC)

First Place Votes: None

Points: 215

Dana Holgorsen returns to the Big 12 for a second stint after leading West Virginia in the conference before taking over the Cougars.

He’ll have to replace the 104 touchdowns and over 12,000 yards Clayton Tune provided for five years, but Texas Tech transfer Donovan Smith has the arm and legs to do it. Defensively, the Cougars could struggle.

Cincinnati Bearcats tight end Josh Whyle (81) makes a leaping catch in the end zone for a touchdown in the first quarter of the NCAA football game between the Cincinnati Bearcats and the Kennesaw State Owls at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. Kennesaw State Owls At Cincinnati Bearcats Football. Syndication The Enquirer

2022 Record: 9–4 (6–2 AAC)

First Place Votes: None

Points: 202

Cincinnati went 9-4 last season. This season they’ll enter the Big 12 without a superstar up-and-coming coach at the helm as Luke Fickell chose to leave the Bearcats to take on the Big Ten as Wisconsin’s head coach.

The Bearcats feature a new offensive line, which will be a key to their ceiling in year one as Big 12 members. Scott Satterfield has shown the ability to win as he led Appalachian State to three straight Sun Belt titles before running things at Louisville. He’ll have a talented defense to rely on this season, though.

West Virginia Mountaineers

Nov 19, 2022; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers head coach Neal Brown during warmups before their game against the Kansas State Wildcats at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium. Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

2022 Record: 5–7 (3–6 Big 12)

First Place Votes: None

Points: 129

It’s hard to imagine a scenario where West Virginia head coach Neal Brown isn’t fighting for his job this season. With a number of departures this offseason via the portal, graduation, and the NFL Draft, the Mountaineers predicted to finish last sounds about right.

