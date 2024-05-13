Longhorns baseball regains national rankings in two polls after UCF series win

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Following its fifth consecutive Big 12 series victory, the Texas Longhorns baseball team is creeping back into the national rankings.

After reappearing in the Baseball America rankings last week at No. 25, the Longhorns moved up a slot to No. 24 after claiming the Central Florida series 2-1 in Orlando.

D1Baseball.com voters were convinced to put Texas back in this week after a long absence. Texas is now No. 25 and was the only team in this week’s rankings that wasn’t included in the previous week’s. Troy dropped out of the rankings to make room for the Longhorns.

Oklahoma and Oklahoma State, both teams Texas has won a series over, are ranked above the Longhorns. The Sooners have already claimed the Big 12 regular season championship and are No. 12 in the D1Baseball poll while the Cowboys are No. 19.

Four of the top five teams in the D1Baseball poll are from the Southeastern Conference. Tennessee remains at the top, followed by Kentucky, Arkansas, Clemson and Texas A&M. Oregon State, North Carolina, Wake Forest, Georgia and Florida State round out the top 10.

Texas is still on the outside looking in at the USA Today Coaches Poll, but not by much. They earned the most votes out of the “others receiving votes” category with 66.

Texas (32-20, 17-10 Big 12) is tied for third in the Big 12 with West Virginia and finishes conference play with a 3-game series at home against Kansas starting Thursday.

