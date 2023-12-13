What the Longhorns’ 2024 squad looks like before portal additions

The Texas Longhorns are playoff bound. With that, it’s likely several Texas players are set to leave early for the 2024 NFL draft.

The goal posts have moved for casual fans who are hypercritical of the Texas program. The criticism has quickly shifted from Texas’ inability to develop players and inability to win 10 games, win a conference, or make a four-team playoff to the team’s 2024 roster. Now Texas is losing too many great players according to those who once suggested they didn’t produce many, if any at all.

The above critics believed head coach Steve Sarkisian couldn’t win 10 games in 2023. He’s won 12 games so far and has a chance to win 14 for the season. We have yet to see those critics eat crow for that whiff.

The Longhorns will lose some significant talents in wide receivers Xavier Worthy, Adonai Mitchell and Jordan Whittington. They will lose right tackle Christian Jones and tight end Ja’Tavion Sanders.

Unfortunately for those hoping for a dramatic falloff, Texas has more starter quality offensive linemen returning than they have spots on the field. They also have a talent surplus at receiver with players who have simply been blocked by better players.

Defensively, Texas loses two defensive linemen, potentially two linebackers (although David Gbenda could return), a safety and two cornerbacks. Both edge rushers should return in Barryn Sorrell and Ethan Burke. Anthony Hill and Morice Blackwell return at linebacker. And in a secondary in which Texas heavily rotated players, starter quality players in Terrance Brooks, Michael Taaffe, Malik Muhammad and Derek Williams all come back.

Let’s break down where Texas is for 2024 position-by-position.

Quarterback

Probably the best quarterback room in the country, Texas is reportedly likely to return Quinn Ewers and Arch Manning. Some believe Maalik Murphy will transfer out, but incoming freshman Trey Owens would put the talent level high in the third string of the depth chart.

Running back

Jonathon Brooks’ future is uncertain, but Jaydon Blue, Cedric Baxter Jr. and Trey Wisner return with five-star freshman Jerrick Gibson and four-star Christian Clark set to join the fold. We are high on Clark’s ceiling, while Blue projects to break out in 2024.

Wide receiver

Texas is probably going to reel in a portal receiver or two, but we billed its 2023 class as the best receiver class Texas has had in a long while. Johntay Cook could easily fill the role Xavier Worthy played in 2023. Five-star freshman Ryan Wingo could start if given opportunity. DeAndre Moore was close to making the receiver rotation, but was blocked by the team’s experienced top receivers. We have high hopes for Moore. Ryan Niblett is also spoken of highly by the Texas coaching staff. The above players will be helped by a top offensive line in the country that should improve in 2024.

Offensive line

At worst, Texas loses two offensive linemen to the NFL draft. That is, if Jake Majors departs with Christian Jones. Even if he does, Texas has four players who have started several games in Kelvin Banks, Hayden Conner, Cole Hutson and Devon Campbell Jr.. Cam Williams, Malik Agbo and Conner Robertson have seen several meaningful snaps as well. Add in the nation’s No. 2 offensive tackle in the 2024 recruiting class Brandon Baker to compete for a spot in the offensive line rotation. This should easily be a top five offensive line in the country if not the best in 2024.

Defensive tackle

Defensive tackle is of concern for Texas heading into the 2024 season. When you lose two All-American caliber defensive tackles like T’Vondre Sweat and Byron Murphy there should be a drop off. It would be advantageous for Alfred Collins to return for another season. He could see his draft stock rise in a similar way to what Sweat and Keondre Coburn enjoyed in the last two seasons. Trill Carter could return for one more season as well. After that, there are question marks at the position. A Sydir Mitchell breakout would be optimal for Texas, but they could need portal help at defensive tackle.

Edge

Edge might be the Longhorns’ defensive strength in 2024. Barryn Sorrell doesn’t appear to have a great NFL draft prospects, so returning another year and playing well could vault him up next year’s draft board. Ethan Burke had a breakout season with 5.5 sacks in his first year as a starter. Several other edge players have flashed ability. UTSA transfer edge Trey Moore appears likely to join the team after a 14 sack season in 2023.

Linebacker

Jaylan Ford departs, but Anthony Hill has already made a significant impact in his short time at Texas. Hill had two sacks against Alabama in limited snaps. He has five sacks and 39 tackles on the season. David Gbenda will have a decision to make on whether or not to return. Morice Blackwell is viewed highly by many around the team. Liona Lefau could fill an inside linebacker role for the team. Texas could probably use a portal linebacker.

Safety

Texas loses Jerrin Thompson which certainly hurts. It also loses Kitan Crawford and Jalen Catalon. That said, there’s an argument to be made that it returns its two of its best three safeties in Michael Taaffe and Derek Williams Jr. Taaffe replaced Catalon for much of the year with several interceptions of his own while Williams came on strong toward the end of the season. Williams could be one of the better players on the defense next season. This is a plus unit if Taaffe and Williams are in the fold.

Cornerback

Malik Muhammad and Terrance Brooks should make for one of the better young duos in the country next season at corner. Gavin Holmes could also start should he get the opportunity. Cornerback should be a strength for Texas. Jaylon Guilbeau would figure to take over at nickel. Austin Jordan is another player who could make an impact at cornerback or nickel coming off injury. Another strong recruiting class could fill out depth for the position.

