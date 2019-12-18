Longhorn Network cameras capture Tom Herman jokingly flashing the double birds

Tom Herman was having some fun on the first day of the early signing period. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Tom Herman may not have realized the Longhorn Network cameras in his coaching offices were rolling.

The University of Texas network’s signing day coverage cut live to a shot of the coaching staff sitting around a table on Wednesday, the first day of the early signing period. And, well, Herman delivered a couple of horns up with his middle fingers. Live TV at its finest!

Herman with a double bird to the LHN camera. He seems... excited? https://t.co/zFSzctsWfn — Brian Davis (@BDavisAAS) December 18, 2019

We’re guessing that Herman wasn’t thinking that Texas would immediately be cutting to the office when it did. But if we’re going to have some fun, one plus one equals two, so maybe Herman was simply exclaiming about a recruiting class that ranks No. 2 among Big 12 teams as of Wednesday morning. Only Oklahoma has a better class than Texas as it stands right now. The Longhorns have 10 four-star recruits committed in the class of 2020.

Texas already has a five-star commitment too. Running back Bijan Robinson is ranked as the No. 1 all-purpose back in the country according to Rivals.

And when he officially submits his letter of intent to Texas, the Longhorns could get an immediate backfield boost. Texas’ running back depth was thin in 2019. Robinson will potentially be in line for carries right away in 2020.

