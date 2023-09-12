Longhorn fans soak up glory after big win
After the Texas Longhorns beat Alabama 34-24, fans are still feeling the high. The big win now brings the Longhorns to No. 4 in the nation after beating then-number three Alabama.
After the Texas Longhorns beat Alabama 34-24, fans are still feeling the high. The big win now brings the Longhorns to No. 4 in the nation after beating then-number three Alabama.
Alabama can attest: Texas is, most definitely, back.
The Longhorns beat Alabama 34-24.
It’s a weekend where several ranked teams go on the road to face unranked opponents, so there will be plenty of upset possibilities.
Here's how to watch the Texas vs. Alabama game this week, plus the rest of the Week 2 college football schedule.
The Longhorns dealt Alabama a historic loss, proving that Texas is once again a national contender. Yeah, they're back alright.
The Falcons' Bijan Robinson scrambled for a masterful touchdown to start his NFL career.
Alabama opted not to send its band to last year's game in Austin after Texas tried to seat them in the upper deck of the stadium.
The Longhorns are the favorites in their last year in the Big 12 before joining Alabama in the SEC in 2024.
The game could be the Longhorns' last in the Big 12.
Texas is a proud program that simply has not produced at the level its fans expect over the last decade-plus. Could this be the year that changes?
Injuries are already wreaking havoc on fantasy rosters. Andy Behrens has some waiver targets to help patch holes on your roster.
Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders said he felt “extreme disrespect” from the Nebraska program, including head coach Matt Rhule.
“That’s just not his thing. He’s not a guy that drops balls.”
Cam Payne won’t play for the Spurs this season after all.
A two-time All-Pro, Conklin will be replaced by a fourth-round rookie at right tackle.
Paul Pogba's return to Juventus isn't going very well.
The conference's success this season makes one wonder: If the 2023 season occurred in, say, 2019 or 2020 or 2021, would any of this realignment have happened?
Drake London had just one target in the Falcons' Week 1 win.
The NASCAR Cup Series playoffs continue this weekend as the series returns to one of its most exciting tracks, Kansas Speedway, for the second race of the Round of 16.
Let’s take a closer look at where the value lies Monday night, with a side and a total play.