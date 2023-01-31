Longhorn fans react to No. 10 Texas’ massive win over No. 11 Baylor

No. 10 Texas bounced back in a big way against No. 11 Baylor. The Longhorns held on late to take down the in-state rival Bears 76-71.

The victory gets a monkey off Texas’ back as Baylor has owned the rivalry of late, winning 12 out of the previous 13 matchups.

Sir’Jarabi Rice led all scorers with 21 points off the bench for Texas. Rice was feeling it from beyond the arc, hitting four of five three-pointers in the effort.

Timmy Allen provided 18 points of his own, along with six rebounds and four assists.

Rodney Terry has his group playing competitive basketball at the right time. The Longhorns improve to 18-4 overall and 7-2 in Big 12 Conference play on the season. A couple of results going in Texas’ favor could give the Horns sole possession of the Big 12 lead this week.

The win created quite a stir amongst Texas fans on social media. Here are some of Twitter’s best reactions to Texas taking down Baylor.

love to see it 🤘 pic.twitter.com/IMBZzUaWiC — Texas Men’s Basketball (@TexasMBB) January 31, 2023

MARCUS CARR IN THE CLUTCH — Longhorn Network (@LonghornNetwork) January 31, 2023

First place in the best conference in college basketball @TexasMBB 🤘🏻 pic.twitter.com/qlmo4zphN0 — Chris (CB) (@chrisgb002000) January 31, 2023

Stop the count pic.twitter.com/023BPpXdnu — Will Baizer (@WillBaizer) January 31, 2023

Yeah, things different ‘round here now 🤘 https://t.co/bexaRXzJeE — The Corral (@TheCorralUT) January 31, 2023

Timmy Allen said tonight's 76-71 win for @TexasMBB over Baylor was one of the toughest games he's played in during his time as a Longhorn. "They make you work for 40 minutes. They're never out of the fight." #HookEm — Jeff Howe (@JeffHowe247) January 31, 2023

Brock Cunningham. The hardest working man in college basketball. https://t.co/k6SDIFPrLF pic.twitter.com/06XL70p08h — Eddy Reid (@SteadyE69) January 31, 2023

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire