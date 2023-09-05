Longhorn Confidential: Can Texas really treat Alabama like just another football game?
The American-Statesman discusses if Texas looked like the No. 11 team in the nation last week. Then we talk about what is at stake for UT at Alabama.
The American-Statesman discusses if Texas looked like the No. 11 team in the nation last week. Then we talk about what is at stake for UT at Alabama.
Georgia stayed at No. 1 while Florida State jumped up to No. 4.
Jack Jones was arrested in June at Boston’s Logan International Airport after officials found two guns in his carry-on luggage.
“All I’ve ever tried to do is help.”
Scott Pianowski ranks all 32 teams on their fantasy football appeal heading into the NFL season.
It’s unclear how long Murphy will be sidelined, or if he will need surgery.
Check out our fantasy football D/ST rankings for Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season!
Check out our fantasy football FLEX rankings for Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season!
Adesanya's a massive favorite to defeat Strickland on Saturday when they meet in the main event of UFC 293 in Sydney.
Check out our fantasy football rankings for Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season!
Check out our fantasy football quarterback rankings for Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season!
Check out our fantasy football tight end rankings for Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season!
Check out our fantasy football wide receiver rankings for Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season!
The US Open Quarterfinals are happening now. Here's how to watch Alcaraz's next match.
Our fantasy football draft kit is your one-stop shop to get ready for the upcoming season and build a winning team!
Jones appeared frustrated after he claimed Raiders staff wouldn't let him into the team facility and he couldn't get ahold of coach Josh McDaniels or GM David Ziegler.
The US Open Quarterfinals are happening now. Here's how to watch Djokovic's next match.
New to fantasy hockey for the 2023-24 NHL season? Need a refresher? We've got you covered.
Every bettor looks for live underdogs in the first week, and it’s not a bad idea to start by circling the divisional matchups.
Andy Behrens reveals six players who weren't drafted in enough fantasy leagues you should consider adding now.
Mikal Bridges and Tyrese Haliburton combined to shoot 10-for-14 from 3-point range in the 100-63 win.