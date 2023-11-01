Longhorn Confidential: Is Texas football among the Big 12 contenders or pretenders?

With four weeks left in the regular season, the race for the Big 12 championship is heating up.

With five teams tied for first place in the Big 12 standings, who is a contender and who is a pretender? In this week's Longhorn Confidential podcast, sportswriters Kirk Bohls, Cedric Golden, Danny Davis and Thomas Jones discuss which groups Iowa State, Kansas State, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State and Texas belong in.

We also take a few minutes to review Maalik Murphy's first start at Texas. And since No. 7 Texas is hosting No. 23 Kansas State this weekend, it's time to preview that game as well.

More: No. 7 Texas behind Washington, Oregon in initial College Football Playoff rankings

Interested in rooting for other Texas teams? The Longhorn Confidential podcast will let you know what's happening on campus this week.

Also available for streaming on Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Omny | YouTube .

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Is Texas football among the Big 12 contenders or pretenders?