Longhorn Confidential: Previewing the Big 12 championship game and Texas' playoff hopes
The American-Statesman previews the Big 12's title game and debates if a win on Saturday will get Texas into the College Football Playoff.
Texas’ time in the Big 12 is not over just yet.
Michigan-Ohio State is finally here.
There was movement in the top five of the College Football Playoff rankings for a second straight week.
Michigan vs. Ohio State isn't the only game that will play a part in shaping the CFP picture in the last three weeks of the regular season.
There are three big games in the Big 12 this week. Here's a mini-preview of each.
Saturday is a monster day in the Big 12 race.
No. 7 Texas nearly saw its national championship hopes disappear thanks to a second-half collapse at home against No. 23 Kansas State.
