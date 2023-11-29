Longhorn Confidential: Previewing the Big 12 title game and College Football Playoff race

For the first time since 2018, it's time to talk about Texas playing in a conference championship game.

This week on the Longhorn Confidential podcast, American-Statesman sportswriters Kirk Bohls, Cedric Golden, Danny Davis and Thomas Jones are previewing the Big 12 Championship Game and predicting who will be the MVP if Texas or Oklahoma State wins on Saturday. We then debate if winning a conference championship will help Texas sneak into the College Football Playoff.

More: After weeks of so-called championship games, Texas gets ready to play for an actual title

Interested in rooting for other Texas teams? The Longhorn Confidential podcast will let you know what's happening during a busy week on campus.

