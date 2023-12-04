Longhorn Confidential: Initial thoughts about No. 3 Texas and the College Football Playoff

The Longhorns were dominant in their 49-21 victory.
Five teams have legitimate cases. Only four teams will get a berth.
Who doesn't love a good big man touchdown?
There are eight contenders still vying for the College Football Playoff. What happens if each of them has one loss?
Conference championship weekend is here.
Here's what you need to know heading into this weekend's games — including which ones will decide the College Football Playoff picture.
Last year's College Football Playoff selection was relatively straightforward. This year might be chaos.
The top four teams in the College Football Playoff rankings are 12-0. Will they all win this weekend?
The Wolverines are in the playoff with a Big Ten title game win over Iowa.
Texas’ time in the Big 12 is not over just yet.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde pick the biggest college football games against the spread for Week 12 of the college football season.
No. 7 Texas nearly saw its national championship hopes disappear thanks to a second-half collapse at home against No. 23 Kansas State.
Follow all Saturday's Week 11 college football action here all day long.
Michigan vs. Ohio State isn't the only game that will play a part in shaping the CFP picture in the last three weeks of the regular season.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde react to the final College Football Playoff rankings for the 2023 season.
The Rose Bowl is a matchup of two of the most iconic programs in college football. Here are all of the other matchups we are (and aren't) looking forward to.
According to ESPN, nearly 50% more people watched Washington's win over Oregon.
