Longhorn Confidential: Who are four Washington Huskies that Texas fans should know?

The Sugar Bowl kicks off in less than a week, and the American-Statesman is here to get you ready for the Texas Longhorns' playoff game.

In this Longhorn Confidential, reporters Kirk Bohls, Cedric Golden, Danny Davis and Thomas Jones give an overview of the Texas-Washington game and analyze the matchups that UT can exploit in New Orleans. The American-Statesman also introduces you to four Huskies that every Texas fan should know.

Finally, will Texas be stung by Maalik Murphy or Jalen Catalon's decisions to enter the transfer portal? We discuss.

